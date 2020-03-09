Munchkin: Quacked Quest review for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One

ARK: Genesis Part 1 review for Xbox One, PS4, PC The first part of the massive new ARK: Survival Evolved expansion is a little rough around the edges, but still manages to introduce interesting new content and gameplay elements...

Swaps and Traps review for Nintendo Switch, PC Even by the standards of tough-as-nails platformers, Swaps and Traps seems unusually keen on killing you as frequently as possible...

Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition review for Nintend… The PS2 classic makes its way over to Switch with a couple of excellent additions. ..