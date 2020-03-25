DOOM Eternal destroys franchise record

DOOM Eternal, which is now available worldwide after a bit of a delay, has destroyed franchise sales records Bethesda Softworks announced today.
The sequel to 2016’s DOOM reboot has apparently doubled that release’s first weekend sales pretty handily, even with the semi-global lockdown we are currently experiencing. The PC/Steam version of DOOM Eternal was the top title of the week and even hit 100k users.
See the announcement below, along with some other details.
Bethesda Softworks, a ZeniMax Media company, is proud to announce the critical and commercial success of the launch of DOOM® Eternal, which has quickly broken the franchise record for opening weekend sales, doubling the launch revenue of DOOM (2016). DOOM Eternal was the best-selling game on Steam for the week and immediately soared to over 100,000 concurrent players on the platform.
The successful launch of DOOM Eternal mirrors its global critical acclaim. To date DOOM Eternal has earned Metacritic scores of 90/89/87 on PC/Xbox/PS4 and a 96% Critics Recommended rating on OpenCritic — with many calling it a clear game-of-the-year contender and one the best first-person shooter campaigns in the history of the genre.
Following are a few samples of reviewers’ reactions:
- “Bloody Brilliant” – GameInformer
- “An absolute blast” – IGN
- “A modern classic” – PC Gamer
- “A ripping, tearing masterpiece” – The Sixth Axis
- “A phenomenal game” – COGconnected
- “One of the best first-person shooters ever made” – Game Revolution
In addition to strong reviews of the game, idTech® 7, the engine that powers DOOM Eternal, received high praise too. Digital Foundry, a leading technology reviewer, provided a detailed and lengthy analysis of the idTech engine, concluding:
- “idTech 7 is incredible”
- “The game is fast, optimal and beautiful – and one of the most impressive looking titles I’ve ever played”
- “Without question, Doom Eternal is one of the best action games of the generation”
“We want to thank our millions of fans for their enthusiastic support of this amazing title,” said Ron Seger, SVP of Global Sales at Bethesda Softworks. “Despite thousands of retail stores closing, we are pleased so many fans have been able to enjoy DOOM Eternal.”
DOOM Eternal is rated M for Mature by the ESRB and is available now in Standard Edition for $59.99, or Deluxe Edition for $89.99.