Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy, update 2.8.0 now live

In addition to the Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy now being live, Bungie also dropped off an absolutely massive set of patch notes for the game, which applies to basically everyone playing the game, regardless of the platform or version.
Destiny 2 Update 2.8.0, most notable, changes a number of game systems including the the economy/investment and Eververse shop, player power and progression, combat, armor, weapons, player identity, user interface updates and reorganization along with a ton of general bug fixes and quality of life enhancements.
There’s really a lot to sort through, so head on over to the official site for the full list.
Make sure to see the latest gameplay preview of Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy below too.
Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy – Gameplay Preview:
The developers at Bungie discuss Rasputin, Trials of Osiris, Seraph Towers, and more from Season of the Worthy. Your choices matter and will change Destiny forever as loose story threads are brought to a conclusion.