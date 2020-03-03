Bungie reveals details for Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy

Bungie this morning, as expected, blew most of the lid off of the next Destiny 2: Shadowkeep season titled Season of the Worthy.
The new season kicks off on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 and runs through June 9th, 2020 and there will be a new campaign missions to play through, a whole new set of tasks to take on, stylish and powerful gear (exotics!) and content to earn and unlock, and events to team up with others to accomplish. Even players who are still working through the free to download Destiny 2: New Light version will benefit from the new update and content.
Check out some screens, the content season calendar and the first gameplay trailer below!
Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy screens:
Destiny 2: Season of the Worthy – Gameplay Trailer:
With the Sundial freed from the clutches of the Red Legion, one escaped Psion Flayer enacts a desperate ploy for revenge against the Last City. Guardians of the Light must set aside old differences to band together with unlikely allies and save the City from total destruction.