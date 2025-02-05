Learn about haute couture and maybe win every game Kepler will make



This is probably one of the weirder things that have come across my path, but hey if you offer free games I’ll certainly take a look. Video game publisher Kepler Interactive has teamed up with designer Robyn Lynch in a competition where someone can win the publisher’s entire catalog on Steam as well as t-shirts from the designer.

So if this piqued your interest, I bet you’re asking “how I can throw my hat in the ring?” Well the contest is a bit more than entering an email and agreeing to some terms and conditions (Actually that actually is how you enter the contest…). In order to get entry form link you’ll need to visit robyn-lynch.kepler-interactive.com and interact with the site.

Complete the 20 tasks and you’ll get a shot at winning titles like Sifu, Pacific Drive and upcoming titles like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Given I’m easily distracted I actually visited the site while writing this article and I can safely say you can complete the achievement list in less than five minutes. In fact I might’ve left some clues to allow you to speedrun the process. However don’t dawdle as the contest will only be running until February 19th so if you want your shot, get going.

So what will you play if you win this bounty? Me? I think I would like to do a PC run of Sifu…it’s been a while.

Achievement List (highlight to view)

Visit The Website

Stay on the Website for 60 seconds

Stay on the Website for 3 Minutes

Click on the Website

Click 20 times on the Website

Click 50 times on the Website

Click 100 times. No More Clicking We Promise

Delete one Image

Delete half of the images

Delete all the images

Found a blue dot

Found all blue dots

Open the video

Closed the video

Scroll back to the top

Scroll halfway down the page

Scrolled to the Bottom

Left the website and came back again

Answered the Question Correctly (Click “Info” on the footer of the page, the answer is “Pacific Drive”

Found the hidden Kepler game ads.