Cast your ballot for the FGC’s best as EVO Awards ballots go live!

EVO had quite a momentous year in 2024, revealing new events in Paris and Singapore, but the more curious announcement was the organization would be hosting an award show to honor the fighting community’s best. Set to air on February 15th, the EVO Awards will be hosted by Majin Obama and feature pillars of the community such as Maximilian Dood, Justin Wong, Michael “IFC Yipes” Mendoza, Sanford Kelly, and Duc Do with the latter quartet will be taking part in a Marvel vs Capcom 2 Tournament of Champions during the pre-show. But what was missing was the people and moments that will be honored and thankfully that mystery has been solved as EVO has revealed the award categories as well as the nominees.

21 categories which range from expected such as Player of the Year, Fighting Game Release of the year, to the more FGC specific such as Match of the Year, Best Button of the Year to whimsical ones such as Best Pop off and FGC Meme of the Year are up for contention. Voting can be done via the EVO Awards website and the only thing you need to provide for your voice to be heard will be just a valid email (Which kinda makes boosting possible…which proves direct democracy is a mistake! *ahem*). Voting will conclude on February 12th.

The Evo Awards will air on the EVO Twitch Channel on February 15th which is also the date that spectator tickets for EVO 2025 which will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 1st to the 3rd.

Evo Awards Categories:

Best Pop Off

FGC Content of the Year

FGC Meme of the Year

Comeback of the Year

Match of the Year Award

Best Commentator Duo

Best Commentator Call

Best Custom Hardware

Best FGC Cosplay

Best Dressed

Best Button of the Year

Tech of the Year

Marketing Campaign of the Year

Fighting Game Release of the Year

They’ve Got Next

Best FGC Local

Invitational of the Year

Content Creator of the Year

Commentator of the Year

Player of the Year

Moment of the Year