Journey to the planet of Amphoreous in Honkai: Star Rail’s 3.0 Update

As we see the final days of the 2.7 version of Honkai: Star Rail, we begin to look forward to what awaits us in Version 3.0 onwards. With the finale of our adventures in Penacony, the addition of Sunday and Tingyun Fugue to the playable roster, and all new QoL updates and the addition of our own car of the Astral Express, we see the dawn of a new adventure set on Amphoreous. What can Trailblazers expect as they set course to new territory? HoYoverse had the Special Program for Honkai: Star Rail’s Version 3.0 update this morning, and it’s full of hot new info for players to look over.

Starting off, we got an announcement about the story lineup for Version 3.X. According to HoYo themselves, Amphoreous’ story will be released in two parts, spanning from 3.0 all the way through Version 3.7, making it the largest story in Star Rail to date. Black Swan will guide the Express to the new planet to refill Trailblaze Fuel and discover a world completely cut off from the rest of the outside universe. The inhabitants of Amphoreous do not worship the idea of Aeons, instead choosing to follow beings called “Titans”. In Ancient times, the arrival of these Titans, known as “Strife”, “Death”, and “Trickery”, sparked a war amongst the gods. A mysterious force known only as the “Black Tide” spread quickly across Amphoreous, bringing vulnerability to the Titans and death to all. The world fell into an eternal night, with the Holy City of Okhema standing as a last bastion under the watchful eyes of Kephale, the Worldbearing Titan.

Landing on a new planet, the Trailblazer will quickly become friends with a creature known as “Mem”, of which will lend its abilities to the Trailblazer in combat. This of course is the birth of the “Remembrance” Trailblazer. Acting as a summon, Mem will build up energy over the course of a battle, allowing you to let a character take immediate action and unleash an instance of true damage.

Featuring three major areas, Version 3.0 is bringing lots for plates to sink their teeth into. A new planet means new maps, new characters, and new chests to look around for to further add to that ever-precious Stellar Jade budget! Amphoreous brings the long-awaited “The Herta”, who we have interacted with on the spaceship with her dolls. As a 5-Star Ice Erudition character, and the Emanator of Erudition, she excels at dealing with groups of enemies. She applies Interpretation stacks on enemies, and as allies attack, they will increase the stacks of Interpretation. With more stacks of Interpretation, The Herta will unleash devastating AoE attacks.

Of course, since we’re headed to a new planet, that means a character from said planet is showing up to join Trailblazers on their adventure. Aglaea, bearing the divine authority of “Romance”, will be embarking upon the Flame-Chase Journey. The release of Aglaea marks the release of the first ever 5-Star Remembrance character. She’ll be summoning her memosprite Garmentmaker in battle to fight alongside her. Aglaea and Garmentmaker will be performing a duet dance in combat, adding a new layer of rhythm and variability in combat to synergize attacks and further increase the memosprite’s speed.

Both halves of the upcoming 3.0 update will include incredible rerun opportunities for new and active players alike. The first half sees another massive three character rerun banner, including Lingsha, Feixiao, and Jade. This marks Lingsha’s first rerun since 2.6, Feixiao’s first rerun since 2.5, and Jade’s first rerun since 2.4. The second half marks the return of the Galaxy Ranger Boothill, songstress and idol of Penacony Robin, and elite hacker and Stellaron Hunter Silver Wolf. In lieu of these new reruns, March 7th will also be getting a new outfit for the Preservation path she follows. You can claim it after unlocking the “Characters” function (or in the menu for it if it’s already unlocked) and logging in during the Version 3.0 release window.

With a brand new story unfolding, a whole new cast of characters to meet, and a whole new planet to begin exploring, there is no better time for existing Trailblazers to return to the universe of Honkai: Star Rail from a break, and no better time for active players to invite friends to jump in for the first time. Version 3.0 is set to release on January 15th, 2025, so mark those calendars. The upcoming version of Honkai: Star Rail (winner of several awards I might add) will be released on PlayStation 5, Android, iOS, and PC through HoYoPlay and Epic Games, and the game is already available for download on all of those platforms.

