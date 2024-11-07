Comix Zero tells you to get good…or forget everything!

Despite trying to be as console agnostic as I could, one of my biggest gaps as a gamer in the 16 bit era had to be Vectorman and Comix Zone. While I don’t think we’re gonna be seeing a Vectorman inspired game, Bear Games from the Ukraine is giving us a Comix Zone tinged “Comixvania”.

Taking place in a comic book world, Zero gains immortality however with every death he loses a piece of his memory. Will you be good enough to complete his quest or will you die so much you’ll be consigned to the bargain bin?

The game definitely wears its Comix Zone inspiration on its sleeve, having you break through panels to advance, knocking the colors out of your enemies to kill them…the only thing we didn’t see is the hand of the artist drawing in more elements into the game. Bear Games promises Metroidvania exploration and Elden Ring gameplay…so you might need to get a gud to keep your memories intact.

Other details regarding the game are scant, but if you want to be proactive you can wishlist the game on Steam and follow Bear Games on their official site here.

Comix Zero | Official Alpha Gameplay Trailer:



Comix Zero | Official Alpha Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Comix Zero screens: