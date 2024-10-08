Red Dead Redemption finally coming to PC

It’s been a long, long, long wait, but today Rockstar announced that Red Dead Redemption is finally coming to PC later this month.

Only a year after the PS360-era classic made its way to Switch and PS4, 2010’s Red Dead Redemption will be arriving on PC on October 31st. The game will arrive with its zombie-themed — and Halloween-appropriate — Undead Nightmare, and will feature a slew of PC-specific enhancements.

Read the full details below, and while you wait for the game to arrive on Steam, Epic, and the Rockstar Store, check out out Rockstar’s shiny new trailer (and screens)!

Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to PC October 29:



Red Dead Redemption PC screens:

For the first time in its storied legacy, John Marston’s beloved journey can be experienced on PC in stunning, new detail, with both Red Dead Redemption and its iconic zombie-horror companion story, Undead Nightmare, arriving to PC on October 29. In collaboration with Double Eleven, this new version adds PC-specific enhancements including native 4K resolution at up to 144hz on compatible hardware, monitor support for both Ultrawide (21:9) and Super Ultrawide (32:9), HDR10 support, and full keyboard and mouse functionality. There’s also support for NVIDIA DLSS 3.7 and AMD FSR 3.0 upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS Frame Generation, adjustable draw distances, shadow quality settings, and more. Check out the new trailer above and stay tuned for more details, including information later this week on how to pre-purchase Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare at the Rockstar Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store. Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are also currently available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox.