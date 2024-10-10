Meta Quest players can jump into FRENZIES’ fun PvP VR shooting action for free… for now

Near Light and nDreams Studio have announced that their hyperactive PvP VR shooter FRENZIES (see our preview here) is now available in early access and it’s currently free to download and play for all. Well… “all” currently excludes PlayStation VR2 players though the full game is still on schedule to launch once the early access period ends.

Either way, hit up the Meta Horizon Store page and queue up the download to check it out and make sure to provide feedback to the developer via their Discord and various socials.

FRENZIES EARLY ACCESS LAUNCH TRAILER | OUT NOW | META QUEST 2, 3 & PRO:



FRENZIES EARLY ACCESS LAUNCH TRAILER | OUT NOW | META QUEST 2, 3 & PRO

Watch this video on YouTube

FRENZIES, the chaotic, fun-filled PvP VR shooter from Near Light is out today in Early Access for FREE on the Meta Horizon Store. Developed by Near Light: an nDreams Studio, FRENZIES pits players against one another in five-round matches across a lucky dip of iconic and unconventional, solo and team-based round types. FRENZIES fuses multiplayer mayhem with nDreams’ award-winning gunplay (Fracked and Synapse), throwing players into a winner-takes-all showdown with a bravado-laden twist. Early Access will give players a first taste of FRENZIES’ unique blend of fun and chaos with a medley of round types, arenas, cosmetics and weapons available from day one. Much like FRENZIES’ lucky dip premise, the game’s content will regularly switch up during Early Access as active development on the game continues. Throughout Early Access, the development team will be listening to the FRENZIES’ community and taking their feedback onboard as they shape the ongoing development of the game in the build-up to its full launch. Join the FRENZIES Discord to be part of the conversation! FRENZIES will launch on Meta Quest and PlayStation VR2 after Early Access with more information on the game’s full release to be revealed in the coming months via the FRENZIES X account, TikTok, and Instagram.