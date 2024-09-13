Tickets for the Shovel Knight Live: Steel Thy Concert available now

Earlier this month, the team at Yacht Club Games announced that they have teamed up with SOHO Live to host live concerts featuring the music of Shovel Knight. Taking place in both Los Angeles and New York, Shovel Knight Live: Steel Thy Concert will be one of the many initiatives Yacht Club Games are undertaking to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the studio’s 1st title. Each concert is scheduled for a 2 hour runtime and will feature orchestral and rock interpretations of familiar tracks such as Strike the Earth!, The Magic Mirror, and High Above the Land. Grammy Award Winning artist Charlie Rosen and Jake Kaufman, the composer of Shovel Knight will be arranging the show.

Tickets for the January 25th 2025 show in Los Angeles and the February 22nd 2025 show in New York are now available for sale via each venue’s respective sales offices, but you can get a direct link to those sites at the concert’s website https://shovelknightconcert.com/. Tickets start at $57 dollars and VIP packages are available which will allow you to meet the team from Yacht Club Games and send you home with exclusive concert merchandise.

Shovel Knight Live: Steel Thy Concert Announcement Trailer



