Honkai: Star Rail Physical “Trailblazer” Edition headed to the PS5 early next year

Starting with a surprise BestBuy listing (and now an Amazon product page), HoYoverse has officially revealed a physical special edition for Honkai: Star Rail. Coming somewhere in early 2025, you’ll be able to get your hands on the “Trailblazer” edition of Honkai: Star Rail for PS5 around the world from a myriad of retailers.

Contents included in the physical edition consist of a physical case and disc, an exclusive gilded holographic card set containing 9 cards with various characters on them, two exclusive PS5 holographic keychains featuring both Caelus and Stelle (the Trailblazers), an exclusive PS5 postcard, and last but not least an exclusive redemption code. The details of the redemption code are currently unknown, assuredly with more details from HoYoverse to follow, but it’s labeled as containing exclusive items. This could potentially be a bonus of Stellar Jades, profile icons, or other various in-game items.

Currently, HoYoverse has stated that regions for release (with more to come/be announced later) are:

Canada

United States

Mexico

France

Hong Kong – China

Indonesia

Philippines

Singapore

Thailand

Links to pre-order for each respective retailer in each region are being shown off via the HoYolab post. I can’t speak for everybody, but I know I’m certainly interested in having a physical version of Star Rail on my shelf. No set in stone release date yet, but keep your eyes peeled during Q1 of 2025 to get your hands on this special edition of Honkai: Star Rail for PS5.