These new roster additions to Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will have you seeing pink!

The Buu Saga saw a change in the Dragon Ball status quo. Gohan was supposed to be the franchise poster boy as his father Goku opted to stay dead after nobly sacrificing himself at the end of the Cell Game. The saga flashes forward several years when Gohan starts high school, but the next World Martial Arts Tournament leads to an upheaval and some might say a return to an old status quo.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will be covering this timeframe which introduced us to the Majin form, Super Saiyan 3, and of course Fusion. In a new trailer which was released today the game will be adding the following fighters Gohan (Adult…although he’s more Teen than anything), Great Saiyaman, Babidi, Dabura, Spopovich, Majin Buu and his various forms such as Super Buu and Kid Buu. On the fusion front we have Gotenk, Gogeta and Vegito. That’s just a sampling of the characters from the Buu Saga that will shake the heavens in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero!

The title will make it’s timely arrival on October 11th, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation 5.

DRAGON BALL Sparking! ZERO – Majin Buu Saga Character Trailer



DRAGON BALL: Sparking! ZERO – Majin Buu Saga Character Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube