Starship Troopers: Continuum is ready to serve on PS VR2, Meta Quest later next month

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality and XR Games’ Starship Trooper VR title, Starship Troopers: Continuum, is officially headed to PlayStation VR2 and Meta Quest headsets towards the end of next month — and those interested can enlist to serve quite soon!

More specifically, the Meta Quest release will happen on October 17th with the PS VR2 experience hitting just a bit later on October 31st, 2024. Either way, fans of the flick will be happy to know that Casper Van Dien is reprising his role as Johnny Rico even though the game is set 25 years after the events of the movie. You will not step into the virtual shoes of Rico however, instead you play the part of an experimental “PsyCommander” soldier with psychic powers designed to control units, and some first person weapons skills as well. Continuum features support for up to 3 players to squad up online, tons of weapons, customization and perks and more.

Check out the latest batch of screens along with more info and the announcement trailer too.

Starship Troopers: Continuum screens:

STARSHIP TROOPERS: CONTINUUM – VR Game Announce Trailer | Meta Quest | PlayStation VR2:



STARSHIP TROOPERS: CONTINUUM - VR Game Announce Trailer | Meta Quest | PlayStation VR2

Sony Pictures Virtual Reality (SPVR) and XR Games are proud to announce that the world of Starship Troopers is coming to VR with the announcement of Starship Troopers: Continuum, arriving on Meta Quest 2 and 3 on October 17 2024, and PlayStation VR2 on October 31 2024. Featuring Casper Van Dien reprising his role as the legendary ‘Johnny Rico’, Starship Troopers: Continuum is set 25 years after the Battle of Klendathu. The war between the Federation and the Arachnid is deadlocked, but the planet Janus-4 holds a secret that threatens to tip the balance of the war; The Continuum. In the Continuum you are an experiment, a PsyCommander, with advanced psychic powers! Control Troopers, rank them up, and try to keep them alive!

Promote them to citizenship for big bonuses, and advance your own powers faster!

Add psychic perks to build your perfect Trooper!

They will fight, die, and fight again – and they will win! Key features of Starship Troopers: Continuum include: 3 player online squad-based combat – team up to survive!

20+ weapons – aim well and reload quickly if you want to live!

The classic bugs return and bring new friends – all mean, all hungry, all lethal!

Boss battles against Tankers and Plasmas – plus something new!

Epic missions in both familiar and unexplored terrain – bugs can come from anywhere! “We’re excited to work with XR Games to bring Starship Troopers: Continuum to life in VR,” said Lance Sloane, SVP, Virtual Reality, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “The energy, atmosphere and action of Starship Troopers is perfect to experience in virtual reality. We can’t wait for fans to fight the bugs and fully immerse themselves in the world of Starship Troopers in VR for the first time.” “We couldn’t be more thrilled to work with Sony Pictures again to bring the legendary Starship Troopers franchise to VR,” said Bobby Thandi, Founder and CEO of XR Games. “By stepping directly into the action like never before, players will get the chance to become a trooper, battle the bugs, and experience the Starship Troopers universe in an entirely new way.” Team up and fight the war of the future against the most lethal enemy imaginable, with the life of every living human being at stake, in Starship Troopers: Continuum when it launches on Meta Quest 2 and 3 on October 17 and comes to PlayStation VR2 on October 31.