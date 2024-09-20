Goro Majima goes west when he stars in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, SEGA’s Ryu Ga Gotoku studio held its RGG Summit where the studio revealed it’s next title, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Masayoshi Yokoyama and the voice cast was on hand to detail the next title in the Like a Dragon Franchise.

Taking place 6 months after the events of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, we find perennial series favorite Goro Majima has washed up onto the shore of Rich Island which is situated near Hawaii. Found by a young boy, Majima finds himself embroiled with the local happenings and sets off on first solo adventure!

Much like Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is an open world beat’em up much like traditional Yakuza/Like a Dragon titles. Majima will have two styles, Mad Dog which is the style series veterans are familiar with and Sea Dog which gives his combat a buccaneer flourish, he can even use sidearms such as a pistol and hook ropes to attack from afar or close the distance. Also exclusive to this title you can jump during combat…opening new ways to pummel pirates and punks.

The game will also feature sea exploration! Gather a crew and captain the ““Goromaru” as you sail the pacific to find new islands to explore and treasure to plunder! In fact if you pre-order the title you can add some familiar faces to your crew with the Ichiban Pirate Crew Set.

Speaking of pre-orders the game will be available physically, digitally and there will be a collector’s edition that will come with the deluxe version of the game, a pirate flag, Majima’s eyepatch, a replica coin and an acrylic stand featuring Majima in full pirate garb.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will be casting off for adventure on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms globally on February 28th, 2025.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Announce Trailer



Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii | Announce Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube