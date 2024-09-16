Nintendo reveals official 2024 Nintendo Switch holiday bundles

As we patiently await the announcement of the fabled Nintendo Switch successor, Nintendo is pushing forward with the first set of deals for the current generation of Nintendo Switch hardware for the Holiday season.
Announced earlier today is a pair of bundles for both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. Set to be available by October, each bundle will include the respective Nintendo Switch hardware along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (apparently nearly an $80 savings right there). Nothing too exotic to be honest, but if you’re looking for a gift in the $299 to $350 range those are certainly two options.
Have a look at some product shots and details from Nintendo below.
Nintendo invites you to skip the holiday rush and get an early jump on your gift-giving with two bundles available this fall. Celebrate the holidays and zoom into the world of Mario and friends with the Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle — and for the very first time in the U.S., the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle.Both bundles offer added value for consumers looking to rev up their festivities with a wealth of fun games to play right out of the box. This includes a digital download of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership*. Look for these bundles online, in the My Nintendo store and in select retail stores where they will be available by October, while supplies last.Nintendo Switch: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
- Available By October
- Suggested retail price: $299.99 (including a combined savings of $79.98**).
- Includes a Nintendo Switch system with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game ($59.99 MSRP) and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership ($19.99 MSRP), which provides a full year of access to online multiplayer in compatible games and more than 200 classic NES, Super NES and Game Boy titles.
Nintendo Switch – OLED Model: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
- Available By October
- Suggested retail price: $349.99 (including a combined savings of $79.98**).
- Includes the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system with white Joy-Con controllers, a download code for the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership.
- The Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system has all the features of the Nintendo Switch system – including TV, handheld and tabletop play – along with a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port (LAN cable sold separately), 64 GB of internal storage (a portion of which is reserved for use by the system) and enhanced audio in Handheld and Tabletop modes.
The Nintendo Switch family of systems is home to even more games the whole family can enjoy:
- Upcoming games, which are now available for pre-order, including The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (starring Princess Zelda as the main protagonist) available Sept. 26; Super Mario Party Jamboree available Oct. 17; Mario & Luigi: Brothership available Nov. 7; and next year’s Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, available Jan. 16.
- There’s also plenty of fun to be had with games that you can buy right now, like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD, Splatoon 3, Pikmin 4 and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, just to name a few.