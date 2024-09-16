Nintendo reveals official 2024 Nintendo Switch holiday bundles

As we patiently await the announcement of the fabled Nintendo Switch successor, Nintendo is pushing forward with the first set of deals for the current generation of Nintendo Switch hardware for the Holiday season.

Announced earlier today is a pair of bundles for both the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model. Set to be available by October, each bundle will include the respective Nintendo Switch hardware along with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a 12-Month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (apparently nearly an $80 savings right there). Nothing too exotic to be honest, but if you’re looking for a gift in the $299 to $350 range those are certainly two options.

Have a look at some product shots and details from Nintendo below.