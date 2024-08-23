Kojima Productions sets up a Death Stranding 2 panel for Tokyo Game Show 2024

Good news potential Tokyo Game Show 2024 attendees and Kojima Productions fans, the studio has confirmed that they will be participating in the upcoming late September event, with not only a booth but also a TGS Main Stage Program panel.

The PlayStation sponsored “Death Stranding 2 Special Stage” discussion will include not only Hideo Kojima, but also a number of others who are involved in the design and production of the anticipated sequel including singer-songwriter Daichi Miura, and film director/screenwriter/producer/Heartman character Nicolas Winding Refn.

Check out the details below, and stay tuned for hopefully some crazy new Death Stranding 2: On The Beach content.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, Inc., announced today that they are joining the roster of exhibitors in the “Merchandise Sales Area” at Tokyo Game Show 2024 (TGS); organized by the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Society of Japan (CESA). In addition, the studio will host a special stage talk for “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH” as part of the “TGS Main Stage Program”. This year’s Tokyo Game Show 2024 will be held at Makuhari Messe from Thursday, 26th September to Sunday, 29th September. The details of the stage talk are as follows: TGS Main Stage Program – PlayStation Presents “DEATH STRANDING 2” Special Stage!

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS will host a panel discussion on “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH” for PlayStation 5. Visionary game creator Hideo Kojima, and Daichi Miura, singer-songwriter and official supporter of TGS2024, will be joined by a number of guests, including Nicolas Winding Refn, to discuss the upcoming title. Attendees will be given a front row seat to the latest update in the development of “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH”. Event: PlayStation Presents “DEATH STRANDING 2” Special Stage!

Game Title: “DEATH STRANDING 2: ON THE BEACH”

Stage Date and Time: Sunday, September 29th, 10:30 ~ 11:30 (JST)

Location Information: Exhibition Hall 1 Event Stage

Guest Appearances (titles omitted): Hideo Kojima Daichi Miura Kenjiro Tsuda Nana Mizuki Tomokazu Sugita Shion Wakayama Nicolas Winding Refn

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS TGS Booth Area

Attendees will be able to purchase a variety of original products at the KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS TGS Merchandise Booth. Ahead of the Tokyo Game Show, fans who are unable to go to the convention will have the chance to get their hands on a range of merchandise via the KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS online store. Further information will be posted on the official KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS social channels soon. Booth Location Information: Merchandise Sales Area [11-W02]