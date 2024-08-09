Id Software reveals plenty of Doom news at Quakecon 2024

QuakeCon, the convention that involves all things id Software is happening this weekend and at the show’s opening ceremony the company revealed a plethora of projects coming out in the near future.

The first is a re-release of Doom and Doom II. These ports will be co-developed by Night Dive Studio, the studio that helped bring back such titles like Turok Trilogy, System Shock and even some id Software titles such as Quake, Quake II. So expect it to be a quality port and hopefully there will be some archival documents included. This pair of titles will be coming to PC (d’uh), Switch, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Doom Eternal’s lifespan has been extended due to the extensive work of modders, all without the support of id Software. Well modding the game will get slightly easier as the beta of idStudio, the official modding toolset and PC Mod Preview which will allow players easily view and install mods will be released on Steam and the Microsoft store.

In terms of physical releases there will be 2 Doom related releases. The first is Doom Anthology which will pack 6 titles (DOOM (1993), DOOM II, DOOM 64, DOOM 3, DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition) in a Steelbook case and it comes with a 5 in. replica of the BFG. This set will ship on October 22nd and can be pre-ordered at https://gear.bethesda.net.

For those seeking a more 16 bit experience, id Software teamed up with Limited Run Games to re-release the SNES version of Doom. This re-release will include 14 new features, circle strafing and the most bewildering addition…support for rumble (You know…on a console which didn’t have rumble). So apparently after entering the accessory market with their release of Arzette: The Jewel of Faramore, the North Carolina based physical games publisher will be releasing a rumble enabled SNES controller with Retrobit.

This oddity will be coming out in 2025 in both a standard and a Deluxe edition.

So the question now becomes…will I be able to install any of these games in my smart fridge?

DOOM + DOOM II | Official Trailer



DOOM + DOOM II | Official Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

DOOM + DOOM II screens: