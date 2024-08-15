Exoborne gives players a glimpse of an apocalyptic warzone

Player vs Player vs Nature, that’s the onus of Sharkmob’s tactical open world extraction shooter. In a United States besieged by natural disasters, the Reborn are a group of survivors eking out an existence using powerful equipment known as Exo-Rigs. These suits enable ordinary humans to perform extraordinary tasks such as leap wide distances, increased running speeds and even disappear from sight.

You’ll need all that the Exo-Rig has to offer to survive in a world where factions are scrounging for what is left. In a new gameplay trailer released by the team, we are privy to just what the Reborn will face, be it fire tornados, assault mechs and even other Reborn!

The game will be at Gamescom as part of publisher Level Infinite’s booth and the team is also taking sign ups for another closed beta. Those looking to experience the Exo-Rig first hand *ahem* body(?) can sign up at the game’s official site linked here.

Exborne is expecting to launch sometime in 2025 on PC and consoles.

Exoborne – Gameplay Trailer



Exoborne - Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Exoborne screens: