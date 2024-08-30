Astro Bot is preparing to launch… with a new trailer and behind the scenes series



As a platform and company mascot, Astro Bot has had more than a few successes over the generations, but now is his time to shine on the PS5 with his first full length adventure!

To show off the game before the big launch on Friday, September 6th (we’re already working on our review), Sony and Team Asobi dropped off not only a launch trailer but also the first installment in their Behind The Scenes series along with details for the game via the official PlayStation Blog. There’s definitely more than enough content in both to amp up our excitement levels, so most certainly check them out.

Astro Bot – Launch Trailer | PS5 Games:



Astro Bot – Behind The Scenes Series EP1: Crafted Gameplay | PS5 Games:



