Woo your toaster and romance your sink in Date Everything

If you’re the kind of person who gets annoyed at limited dating options in games, today you’ll probably feel seen by Team17’s today announcement of Date Everything, a “sandbox dating simulator” where, as the title implies, you can literally date everything.

Yep, if you’ve ever ogled your phone amorously or wished you could take the phrase “love is in the air” to a very literal conclusion, this is the game for you. As you can see in the trailer below, you just slip on your sunglasses — er, your “dateviators”, and suddenly a whole new world of romantic possibilities opens up to you.

No word yet on a release window, but Date Everything will be available on Steam, PS5, Nintendo Switch™, and Xbox Series X|S.

Date Everything | Announcement Trailer

Today, Team17 Digital and Los Angeles-based developer Sassy Chap Games have announced a partnership to publish the upcoming sandbox dating simulator, Date Everything!. Coming to Steam, Nintendo Switch™, PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. Date Everything! whisks players off into a world where everyday objects transform into romantic possibilities. From the refrigerator to the vacuum cleaner, the laundry basket to even the air itself, no object or concept is off limits for love. Players will don “Dateviator” glasses and start chatting up objects around their home to find out who’s who and see what magic they can make. Each dateable object has three different relationship resolutions (Love, Friend, or Hate) leading to an endless panoply of playthroughs! With a critical path tying it all together and options for a wide array of player preferences and tastes, this game has something for everyone. Date Everything! features: 100 fully voiced datable characters for players to fall madly in love with.

Branching dialogue that leads to multiple endings for each character.

Over 4 hours of music with each dateable character featuring their own theme.

11,000+ hand-drawn images.

1.2 million words and 70,000 voicelines.

A fully interactive 3d overworld that changes based on choices made in the playthrough.

Full voice acting with a huge cast of familiar voices, including Felicia Day (Supernatural, The Magicians), Johnny Yong Bosch (Bleach, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers) Grey DeLisle (Scooby-Doo, The Last Airbender), and more! New LA-based developer Sassy Chap Games was established by a group of well-recognized voice actors, including Robbie Daymond (Marvel’s Spider-Man, Critical Role, HiFi-Rush), Ray Chase (Final Fantasy XV, X-Men ‘97, Licorice Pizza), Max Mittelman (One Punch Man, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Persona 5), and Amanda Hufford (Genshin Impact, The Amazing Digital Circus). “Going from voicing games to creating them was a huge leap. Thankfully we’ve got some of the best talent in the business to make Date Everything! truly unique. We’re wildly proud of our game and can’t wait for audiences to share in this adventure!” said Robbie Daymond, Co-Creative Lead and Voice of the Hangers. “It has been such an amazing journey to bring this audacious dream into reality – we threw everything at this game AND the kitchen sink! We’ve gotten to know these wonderfully unique characters for such a long time, and couldn’t be more excited to introduce you to a hundred or so of our friends…” said Ray Chase, Lead Designer and Voice of the Wall. For more information on Date Everything!, please check out the Date Everything! website, and follow Sassy Chap Games on X and Instagram.