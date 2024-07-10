Wedding bells might be crushed in Guilty Gear Strive’s anime adaptation

Announced at past weekend’s Anime Expo, Arc System Works’ famed fighting game franchise will be getting an anime that will be airing in 2025.

The series which will featuring Sin Kiske, Sol Badguy and another human/gear hybrid in the form of newcomer Unika. The former are heading the wedding ceremony of Ky Kiske and Dizzy (Sin’s parents) and it seems this newcomer with an innate hatred of Gears is determined to stop these nuptials from happening.

For those who were not fortuitous enough to attend the AX panel featuring Ken Miyauchi, Seiji Mizushima, and Norimitsu Kaiho. The panel has been recorded and will be uploaded to the Arc System Works YouTube channel. You might even hear me coughing my lungs out in the quieter moments!

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers is set for a 2025 air date and a platform has not been named. Stay tuned to Arc System Works’ social media account or the show’s official website for more details as it drops.

GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS』Teaser Trailer:



『GUILTY GEAR STRIVE: DUAL RULERS』Teaser Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube