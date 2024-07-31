PS Plus games for August 2024: LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach

So if you’re looking to get your hands on some new titles for the month of August, LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach, Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights, all for PS5 and/or PS4, are in the queue to be added to the PlayStation Plus library soon.

The new PlayStation Plus freebies typically go live on first Tuesday of every month which works out to be August 6th, 2024 in this instance. The new game catalog releases for the higher tier plans will be revealed soon too, so stay tuned for those as well

Have a look at the details below and at the PS Blog, and make sure to grab July 2024’s titles before they are gone.

LEGO Star Wars The Skywalker Saga | PS4, PS5

Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars galaxy. Want to play as a Jedi? A Sith? Rebel, bounty hunter, or droid? LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy. Whether on land or in space, a variety of vehicles are yours to command. Jump to lightspeed in the Millennium Falcon, fly the T-47 Airspeeder and battle TIE fighters in Resistance X-wings… it’s the ultimate LEGO Star Wars experience. Five Nights at Freddy’s Security Breach | PS4, PS5

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach is the latest installment of the family-friendly horror games from Steel Wool Games. Play as Gregory, a young boy trapped overnight in Freddy Fazbear’s Mega Pizzaplex. With the help of Freddy Fazbear himself, Gregory must survive the near-unstoppable hunt of reimagined Five Nights at Freddy’s characters – as well as new, horrific threats. Ender Lilies: Quietus of the Knights | PS4

Unravel the mysteries of a destroyed kingdom in this dark fantasy 2D action RPG. Journey through the sprawling and hauntingly beautiful Land’s End, traversing a submerged forest, a sealed-off contaminated underground cavern, and a grand castle. Formidable bosses await that will gladly claim your life given even the slightest chance. Defeat these powerful foes and release them from their unending curse to recruit them as allies. Overcome the challenges before you and search for the truth with powerful knights at your side. Last chance to download July’s games

*PlayStation Plus members have until August 6 to add Borderlands 3, NHL 24 and Among Us to their game libraries.