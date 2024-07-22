Bandai Namco reveals story expansion, Heihachi Mishima, Nike collab for Tekken 8 at EVO

With Bandai Namco very present at the EVO 2024 event in Las Vegas over the weekend, there was no way we weren’t getting some interesting announcements from them other than the TEKKEN World Tour 2024 Finals.

First of all, Heihachi Mishima — the OG King of Iron Fist– will be joining the roster officially this fall in the 3rd scheduled DLC.

Secondly, there will be a new story mode chapter “Unknown 9 – Awakening” patched in as a free update for everyone.

And thirdly there will be a Nike x Tekken 8 real like shoe collaboration, which is pretty awesome for sneakerheads that also like Tekken! See some product shots and a video below.

Read on for more EVO details and a a bunch of trailers and whatnot.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. revives Heihachi Mishima, the King of Iron Fist, in a new character reveal trailer debuted at EVO 2024. Revealed as the next DLC character, Heihachi will return to the TEKKEN roster in Fall 2024. The DLC is the third since the launch of the game, bringing back fan-favorite characters including Eddy Gordo and Lidia Sobieska. Developed by Bandai Namco Studios Inc., TEKKEN 8 harnesses Unreal Engine 5 to bring new weight and atmosphere to the game’s battles, with every character remodelled in stunning detail and new dynamic and destructible environments added to the game. TEKKEN 8 is available now on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. For more information on the game, please visit https://tekken.com/. For the first time ever in TEKKEN history, TEKKEN 8 adds an entirely new chapter to its story mode, expanding on “The Dark Awakens” storyline, which continues the clash between the Kazama and Mishima families. “The Dark Awakens” story mode expansion will be available as a free update for all TEKKEN 8 players. Following an epic conclusion to the EVO 2024 finals, Arslan Ash continued his streak of TEKKEN domination as he claimed his fifth EVO championship, beating his friend and longtime practice partner, Atif. Bandai Namco also announced the location of the TEKKEN World Tour 2024 Finals from the EVO stage. The TEKKEN finals will be held in Tokyo, Japan on December 8, 2024, with group stages for Global and Regional Leaderboards beginning December 5. For more information about finals, the TEKKEN World Tour 2024 tournament portal can be accessed at https://tekkenworldtour.com.

