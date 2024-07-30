Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws set to headline Ubisoft’s Gamescom 2024 lineup

With the European Gamescom 2024 gaming event still on the menu for August 21st-25th in Cologne, Germany (unlike the E3…), publishers and developers have begun announcing their lineups and events for those who will attend in person and virtually.

Ubisoft is always very present at Gamescom and they have revealed that they will be showing off Assassin’s Creed Shadows and Star Wars Outlaws during the show. In person fans will get a chance to try out Star Wars Outlaws on the show floor, though there will be developer-led presentations for Assassin’s Creed Shadows. There will be other fun stuff happening too such as cosplay contests, XDefiant competition and the live European R6 Combine Finale.

Ubisoft revealed its lineup for Gamescom today – and when the show opens in Cologne, Germany, on August 21, visitors will have a chance to go hands-on with Star Wars Outlaws and get an in-depth look at the gameplay of Assassin’s Creed Shadows, as well as watch the European R6 Combine Finale live, test their skills in XDefiant, and compete for prizes in the #AssassinsCreedCosplayContest. Star Wars Outlaws, which launches on August 30, will be playable at 100 stations at Ubisoft’s stand in Hall 6.1 in Koelnmesse. Wheelchair-accessible play stations will also be available, with the option for Xbox Adaptive Controllers. Up to 400 visitors at a time can also see developer-led presentations of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ gameplay, and get a live demonstration of Yasuke and Naoe’s distinct play styles. On August 23, Rainbow Six Siege fans can attend the European R6 Combine Finale at Xperion, a gaming event space across the Rhine from Koelnmesse. During the event, Europe’s best two Rainbow Six Siege teams will compete live for a €20,000 prize. XDefiant players can also compete to prove their skills in an on-site arena dedicated to the arcade shooter. At the Ubisoft stand, cosplayers can also take advantage of free photo shoots by cosplay photographer eosAndy, and Assassin’s Creed cosplayers can enter their photos in the #AssassinsCreedCosplayContest for a chance to win prizes. To find out more, visit assassinscreed.com/cosplaycontest. Gamescom will run from August 21-25 in Cologne, Germany, and visitors can find the Ubisoft stand in Hall 06.1 | B020 – C021 and C011 – B010. To find out more, visit the official site.