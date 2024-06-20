Nintendo eShop Update: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, Dicefolk

As you probably noticed, there was an all-time great Nintendo Direct a few days ago, which means that this week’s eShop update features some of the immediate fallout. Switch owners will be able to get their hands on the latest Metal Slug game, METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED, as well as DLC for Disney Illusion Island and Among Us, and Switch Online subscribers will be able to check out the new MATURE 17+ collection, which features the original Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.
And that’s not all, either. If you like deck-building, you can check out both Moonstone Island, the RPG that’s gotten raves on PC which combines decks with creature-collecting and dungeon-crawling, as well as Dicefolk, the dice-based deck-builder that was also very fun on PC. For fans of iconic SEGA series Super Monkey Ball, there’s the latest in that series, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, featuring more than 200 stages. And if you have other tastes, check out the full list below, because it’s a packed week!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Moonstone Island – This creature-collecting, dungeon-crawling, deck-building life sim features 100 procedurally generated islands in the sky you’ll explore with the goal of becoming a world-renowned alchemist. Engage in compelling card-based combat and search the islands for over 60 adorable Spirits to collect. While kicking back and becoming part of the community, you can craft items, tend to your farm, brew potions, decorate your home, befriend the local villagers and even fall in love! Moonstone Island is available now.
- Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble – Let the Rumble Begin! AiAi and friends are back in the newest adventure in the Super Monkey Ball series. Customize your character from over 300 options, roll out across more than 200 stages and launch past rivals with the new Spin Dash move. Play with friends* in an all-new co-op Adventure Mode and, for the first time in series history, 16 players can tilt their way to victory online**! Aim to be Top Banana when Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble launches exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system June 25. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED – METAL SLUG returns as a tower defense game with beginner-friendly controls and its signature 2D pixel look! Build the strongest team you can and crush enemy bases with a variety of strategies and hundreds of characters. The game also features the ANOTHER STORY mode (a unique collection of episodes that fans won’t want to miss), and a viewable GALLERY mode. Battle it out with players all over the world** and strive for the highest title! METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED is available now.
- Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online
- Play two of Link’s classic adventures, including one with online multiplayer, in The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Four Swords, and suit up for a remake of Samus’s first adventure in Metroid: Zero Mission. Both games are available now for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack** members!
- Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online: MATURE 17+
- A new collection of MATURE 17+ Nintendo 64 games has arrived for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members**! Brave the dangerous Lost Land in Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and end an alien conspiracy in the PERFECT DARK game developed by Rare — now with online multiplayer — as part of the new Nintendo 64 – Nintendo Switch Online: MATURE 17+ collection of games, available now.
Pre-orders:
- Tchia – Join Tchia on a tropical open-world adventure as she sets off to rescue her father from the cruel tyrant, Meavora, ruler of the archipelago. Climb, glide, swim and sail your boat around beautiful islands as you explore a physics-driven sandbox in this poetic coming-of-age story inspired by the real island of New Caledonia. Face the fabric soldiers created by Meavora in open encounters where your creativity gives you the edge. Take control of any animal or object you can find, make new friends and jam on your fully playable ukulele. Tchia launches on June 27. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Darkest Dungeon II – Form a party, board your stagecoach and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert an apocalypse in this roguelike road trip of the damned. Choose from 12 playable heroes and journey across five campaigns, each featuring its own terrifying challenges to face. Play the game with touchscreen controls, customize your difficulty with thematic modifiers, discover 10 companion pets that confer various bonuses onto you and explore an extensive progression hub called The Altar of Hope. Darkest Dungeon II launches on Nintendo Switch July 15. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Ace Attorney Investigations Collection – Step into the shoes of Miles Edgeworth, the esteemed prosecutor famed for his relentless pursuit of justice, in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection. This remastered collection includes both Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and – in English for the first time – Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit! Immerse yourself in a thrilling world full of captivating cases where you’ll scour crime scenes for incriminating evidence, interrogate suspicious suspects and untangle complex webs of deceit. Ace Attorney Investigations Collection arrives on Nintendo Switch Sept. 6. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- Disney Illusion Island – The Mystery in Monoth free update is available now! Curious clues are popping up across Monoth, and Dash Dolphin needs the help of Mickey and friends to find them. Play solo or grab up to three friends in four player couch co-op* as you locate clues, close cases and solve this brand-new detective mystery in Disney Illusion Island.
- Among Us – Gather your crew in Among Us, the global hit game of teamwork and betrayal, for a free update that features all new roles that add another layer of deception to the party. Play as a Noisemaker that alerts players when they are eliminated, a Tracker that can plant a tracking device on any player, or create some chaos as a Phantom – an Impostor role that can turn invisible. This new update is available now!
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Warner Bros. Games Sale – Embark on epic adventures and save up to 90% off on your favorite titles during the Warner Bros. Games Sale! This sale ends June 23 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Fragile Mind
- Action Games Bundle
- Agnostiko ORIGINS
- Arcade Archives VS. STAR LUSTER
- Bunny e-Shop
- Cave Digger 2
- Courage Reasoning Nori 6.5 Courage, Departure
- DarkStar One – Nintendo Switch Edition
- Dicefolk
- EGGCONSOLE TRITORN PC-8801
- Everafter Falls
- Frogun Encore – Available June 25
- Fruit Mountain
- Garten of Banban
- Garten of Banban 2
- Garten of Banban 3
- Garten of Banban 4
- Greedy Snake – Available June 22
- Love Elysium: Secret of the Goddess – Available June 21
- Mouse & Crane – Available June 21
- Nora: The Wannabe Alchemist + Mosaic Chronicles Deluxe
- Operation STEEL
- Path to Purge
- Pixel World: Unity-Chan!
- Pogo Stick Champion – Available June 21
- Princess Dress Up
- Puzzle Box: Animals
- Puzzle World: Funny Dogs
- Rainbow Ascend: Anime Girls Go Up
- Rô + Fire Race + Scrap Bolts + Milk Seller + Home Sweet Home + Rafa’s World – Available June 22
- Scars of Mars
- Shopping Clutter: Halloween Mystery
- Shopping Clutter: Spring Blossom
- Shopping Clutter: Winter Break
- Speedway Turbo: Car Racing Challenge – Available June 21
- Spring Time – Available June 22
- Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D – Available June 22
- Tavern Talk
- The Great Adventures of Nedmapagmahal
- The Ouroboros King
- Times & Galaxy – Available June 21
- Tiny Watermelon Match – Available June 21
- Toilet Hero
- Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Cat Photos
- Xonix
- Ylands: Nintendo Switch Edition
- Zoozzle