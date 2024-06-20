Nintendo eShop Update: Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, Dicefolk

As you probably noticed, there was an all-time great Nintendo Direct a few days ago, which means that this week’s eShop update features some of the immediate fallout. Switch owners will be able to get their hands on the latest Metal Slug game, METAL SLUG ATTACK RELOADED, as well as DLC for Disney Illusion Island and Among Us, and Switch Online subscribers will be able to check out the new MATURE 17+ collection, which features the original Perfect Dark and Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.

And that’s not all, either. If you like deck-building, you can check out both Moonstone Island, the RPG that’s gotten raves on PC which combines decks with creature-collecting and dungeon-crawling, as well as Dicefolk, the dice-based deck-builder that was also very fun on PC. For fans of iconic SEGA series Super Monkey Ball, there’s the latest in that series, Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, featuring more than 200 stages. And if you have other tastes, check out the full list below, because it’s a packed week!