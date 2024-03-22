Tchia marks 1st anniversary with Steam release, new content

Just in case you needed another reminder of how packed last year was in terms of great games, Tchia came out a year ago and was pretty roundly praised for being a charming open-world adventure with a unique, New Caledonia-inspired world and story. In most years, it would’ve been easy to imagine a game like that sneaking onto more year-end GOTY lists, but up against all kinds of heavy-hitters the game’s presence was a little muted in year-end round-ups (though to be fair, it did win some recognition!).
Now that a year has passed since Tchia first come to the Epic Games Store, PC gamers will have another chance to check out what all the fuss is about as it arrives on Valve’s platform, too. To mark the occasion — and to reward all the people who’ve played the game over the past year — Tchia is getting a huge update with a bunch of new features, including new perks, new melodies, and new abilities. There’s a trailer showing off some of the new ways to play the game below, and it all looks fantastic.
And the good news doesn’t stop there, either. If you’re a Switch owner eager to play the game, then you’ll be able to play it before the end of the year, too. Tchia will be arriving digitally and physically on the Switch “this summer”, so between Steam and the Switch, lots of people will get to discover the game’s charm in the next few months.
Developer Awaceb and publisher Kepler Interactive today celebrate the first anniversary of Tchia with a major new game update alongside today’s release for the game on Steam. With dozens of industry award wins and nominations earned since Tchia’s launch in March 2023, including winning the “Games for Impact” award at The Game Awards 2023 and being nominated for the “Game Beyond Entertainment” award at the 20th BAFTA Games Awards taking place in April 2024, Tchia has touched the hearts of players around the world, and today’s celebrations thank those players while welcoming even more into a stunning world inspired by New Caledonia – the homeland of Awaceb’s co-founders.
Watch the new trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Fh3uIAfEFY
Since launching in March 2023, Tchia has been played by over 1.4 million players globally, introducing fans to an endearing protagonist and a beautiful open world. Players can now jump back into their adventures with a major new game update available on all platforms, which introduces a number of new features including an Outfit Perks System, new Cosmetic Items, and new Soul Melodies that open up a whole host of new ways to play. From spawning food instantly around you, sailing with speed with the new Super Boat Soul Melody, leading a pack of animals with new Attract Animals abilities; Tchia’s new game update provides a bounty of new ways to play and interact with the beautiful, sun-soaked archipelago.
Additionally, players on Steam can now purchase Tchia from today, starting their adventures in a beautiful sandbox where they’ll climb, glide, swim and sail and discover new secrets. Furthermore, fans can also look forward to Tchia launching on Nintendo Switch™ this summer, with a physical edition available in partnership with Maximum Games available to pre-order now.
Tchia is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC (via the Epic Games Store and Steam) and launching on Nintendo Switch in Summer 2024. For more information, visit https://www.awaceb.com/tchia.