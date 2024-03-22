Tchia marks 1st anniversary with Steam release, new content

Just in case you needed another reminder of how packed last year was in terms of great games, Tchia came out a year ago and was pretty roundly praised for being a charming open-world adventure with a unique, New Caledonia-inspired world and story. In most years, it would’ve been easy to imagine a game like that sneaking onto more year-end GOTY lists, but up against all kinds of heavy-hitters the game’s presence was a little muted in year-end round-ups (though to be fair, it did win some recognition!).

Now that a year has passed since Tchia first come to the Epic Games Store, PC gamers will have another chance to check out what all the fuss is about as it arrives on Valve’s platform, too. To mark the occasion — and to reward all the people who’ve played the game over the past year — Tchia is getting a huge update with a bunch of new features, including new perks, new melodies, and new abilities. There’s a trailer showing off some of the new ways to play the game below, and it all looks fantastic.

And the good news doesn’t stop there, either. If you’re a Switch owner eager to play the game, then you’ll be able to play it before the end of the year, too. Tchia will be arriving digitally and physically on the Switch “this summer”, so between Steam and the Switch, lots of people will get to discover the game’s charm in the next few months.

Tchia | Steam Release & Multi-Platform Update Trailer

