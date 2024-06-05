Forget the Power Pellets, enjoy some Pac-Man inspired flavors at Yogurtland!

Looks like Yogurtland is declaring it will be Pac-Man Summer at all their locations as the self-serve frozen yogurt brand has announced a collaboration with Bandai Namco’s pizza shaped mascot.

Exclusive PAC-MAN Treats & Spoons at Yogurtland!

Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, today announced an exclusive power-packed partnership with Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. for a promotion featuring the iconic video game brand PAC-MAN™. The summer-long collaboration features limited-edition flavors such as CHERRY Chomp Sorbet, Pineapple POWER-UP Sorbet, along with nostalgic-inspired gummy toppings and more – available at participating Yogurtland locations nationwide while supplies last. Froyo fans and gamer enthusiasts alike are invited to indulge in Yogurtland’s all-new flavor CHERRY Chomp Sorbet, inspired by the legendary arcade character’s unstoppable chomping. The refreshing sorbet offers a burst of citrus that complements the sweetness of cherries. Additionally, Pineapple POWER-UP Sorbet is a vibrant mix of sweet mango and tangy pineapple, and is ideal for cooling off during the summer heat. For a limited time, guests can top their treats with game-inspired gummies, including yellow Gummy PAC-MAN and Gummy Cherries, while supplies last. “We are incredibly excited to partner with the creators of PAC-MAN, one of the most iconic games in the world. This partnership is a perfect blend of nostalgia and innovation, bringing together the playful spirit of PAC-MAN and our refreshing sorbets for summer,” said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. “This collaboration isn’t just about merging flavors and fun; it’s about creating moments of joy that resonate with fans of all ages.” Guests can collect exclusive vibrant-colored spoons such as Yellow PAC-MAN, Red Ghost Blinky and Blue Ghost Inky. Additionally, there are two unique printed cup designs: one features PAC-MAN eating a cherry, and the other shows the character enjoying a swirl of froyo. “We’re thrilled to announce our collaboration with Yogurtland, bringing PAC-MAN to life in a deliciously fun partnership,” said Susan Tran, senior director of brand development at Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. “This fusion of iconic gaming and the cool, refreshing taste of Yogurtland is a perfect pairing of excitement and flavor to power up this summer.” To level up, Yogurtland is offering an exclusive online treat, the limited-time Waka Waka Cup — allowing guests to bring PAC-MAN to life in a delicious creation. This flavorful cup is made with the refreshing Pineapple POWER-UP Sorbet and topped with Gummy PAC-MAN, Gummy Cherries, and Mango Popping Boba, available to order only online at yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland app, while supplies last. Additionally, through Yogurtland’s merchandise site, fans can purchase limited-edition T-shirts and baseball caps adorned with PAC-MAN characters and designs, making for the cherry on top. For more information or to find a location near you for takeout, delivery, or catering, please visit yogurtland.com.