Bandai Namco brings a trio of titles to Anime Expo 2024

Bandai Namco Entertainment of America knows the importance of consumer outreach and the company participates in conventions that are held throughout the world. One of the tentpole shows that the company brings their wares for fans to experience is Anime Expo, the largest anime convention in America that takes place during the Independence Day weekend. This year fans can expect 3 booths and a panel where attendees will be the first to try out a trio of upcoming titles.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, the highly anticipated sequel in the Budokai Tenkaichi line of Dragon Ball fighting games, Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream takes you into another MMO that malfunctions and traps it’s users (you’d think people in that society would steer clear by now) and Gundam Breaker 4, an arena based Gundam fighting game featuring deep customization are the titles which will be highlighted at the publisher’s Anime Expo booths.

In addition, those looking to learn more about the trio of titles can attend the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase which will take place at Petree Hall on July 5th from 5:30 to 6:30pm. New details regarding the trio of titles as well as some surprises will be in store for those in attendance.

If you’re not in the mood to play games, the booth can accommodate you with the myriad of activities that will be happening concurrently. Photo ops, merch shops in addition to demo stations will ensure your time will be well spent.

So will you be attending Anime Expo from July 4th to 7th? If so make your way to booth #2300, #2406 and #2600 to see what Bandai Namco will be offering!