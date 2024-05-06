Sony backs off plans requiring a PlayStation Network account for Helldivers 2 on Steam

There was a wee bit of drama regarding a change that was set to go into effect for Sony and Arrowhead Game Studios’ super popular Helldivers 2 release — on the PC/Steam side of business. PC players pushed back, hard, on the upcoming requirement to link the the game to a PlayStation Network account that would force players who didn’t even have a free PSN account to create one — which is also a problem since there are countries/regions where the PlayStation Network does not even yet exist as a service.

As a result of that upcoming change there was quite a bit of pushback on social media and on review sites which track user reviews.

So anyway, those plans are off, for now! See, complaining loudly sometimes does work.

Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward. We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.