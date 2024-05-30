Nintendo eShop Update: Star Wars: Hunters, Democracy 4, Capes

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting into a light saber duel, this weeks eShop update is for you, as Star Wars: Hunters is arriving on the Switch. The free-to-play arena shooter allows you and three friends to battle against other teams of four — albeit with the kind of paid add-ons you’d expect from developer Zynga.
If that doesn’t interest you, there are plenty of other intriguing new games arriving on the Switch this week, too. Capes brings X-COM-style turn-based combat with a superhero twist, Democracy 4 brings that series’ brand of political simulation to consoles after a couple of well-received iterations on PC, and Xuan Yuan Sword 7 is a pretty-looking (if somewhat generic) hack & slash RPG that’s been thrilling Chinese audiences for decades.
Read on for the full list!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- STAR WARS: Hunters – Choose your Hunter and fight for glory in this new 4 vs. 4 arena shooter! Dive into this free-to-play experience where strategy and skill pave the way to victory. Battle as heroes of the Rebellion, Imperial stormtroopers and everything in between. Join forces with friends and conquer the battlefield on your journey to fame in the Arena. Customize each Hunter by collecting and equipping them with fun and unique costumes, animations and weapon appearances, making for an impressive competitor that stands out on the battlefield! Pre-load this free-to-play game today, and battle for galactic supremacy when STAR WARS: Hunters launches on June 4!
- Digital Spotlight
- An Interesting New Perspective – Today is National Creativity Day! Get inspired with these games available on the Nintendo Switch system that will have you thinking outside of the ? Block. Play, create and share* the side-scrolling Super Mario courses of your dreams using a wide range of parts, tools and more in the Super Mario Maker 2 game. Use Link’s powerful Ultrahand and Fuse abilities to make audacious weapons and craft inventive ways to travel across the landscape in the Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. Or, put your strategizing skills to the test by caring for your loyal and curious squad of Pikmin while leading them into dangerous situations in the Pikmin 4 game.
Nintendo Mobile:
- Running Through the Pages – To celebrate the release of the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game for Nintendo Switch, themed missions will appear for a limited time in the Super Mario Run game for mobile devices!** Complete missions*** to get in-game statues of paper-thin versions of Mario and his companions. These missions are available until June 27 at 12 a.m. PT. You must update Super Mario Run to the latest version to participate. For more information, visit the official site: https://supermariorun.com/en/index.html.
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Minecraft 15th Anniversary Sale – Minecraft turns 15! Join a vast community of creators and heroes with up to 50%**** off Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends and more. Buy now and shape your world! Hurry – this sale ends on June 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- A Cat & His Boy
- Animal Farm Jigsaw Games for Toddlers, Babies and Kids
- Arcade Archives LEGION
- BEASTWATCH: Meat & Mayhem
- Big Top Best Kids Games Bundle
- Burst Hero
- Capes
- Car Games for Kids & Toddlers Bundle 3 in 1
- Color Water Sort – Available May 31
- Cook ’Til Escape～Nyanzou&Kumakichi: Escape Game～
- Cyberpunk Paradise Elysium: The Visual Novel
- Democracy 4: Console Edition – Available June 5
- Downward: Enhanced Edition – Available June 4
- Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy
- Early Learning Games for Kids, Toddlers & Babies
- Easter Bunny: Bubble Shooter
- Echoes
- Electronics Puzzle Lab
- Ghost Teen Escape from Limbo – Available June 5
- Ginger – The Tooth Fairy
- Goliath Depot
- In His Time
- Jelly Battle
- Kittey 64 – Available June 3
- Korean Rail Driving Tour LRT Busan-Gimhae – Available May 31
- LET’S THROOOW! Street Basketball Simulator
- Love Palette – 恋色ぱれっと –
- Love, Death & Mummies: Zombie Romance Visual Novel
- Master Key
- Medieval Lords
- Mezmeratu – Available May 31
- Nine Nights – Martial Ci Lang Story – Available May 31
- NINJA KAMUI: SHINOBI ORIGINS
- OrbWars
- O-VOID: Console Edition – Available May 31
- PICROSS S NAMCO LEGENDARY edition
- Pixel Game Maker Series Moon Viewing Jump Rabbit
- Ruler Battle Online – Available May 31
- Seed of Life
- SkateCat
- SKELER BOY – Available May 31
- Spellbearers
- Stick to the Plan
- Sticky Hands – Available June 1
- SUSHI Race
- Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight
- Terminal 81
- Terror Mansion
- The Cat – Available June 1
- The Excrawlers + Shiro Bundle
- The Mermaid of Zennor
- Ultra Mission – Available June 3
- Umbraclaw
- vridniX
- WAKUSEI – Available June 3
- Xuan Yuan Sword 7
- Xuan Yuan Sword Mystic RPG Bundle