Nintendo eShop Update: Star Wars: Hunters, Democracy 4, Capes

If you’ve ever dreamed of getting into a light saber duel, this weeks eShop update is for you, as Star Wars: Hunters is arriving on the Switch. The free-to-play arena shooter allows you and three friends to battle against other teams of four — albeit with the kind of paid add-ons you’d expect from developer Zynga.

If that doesn’t interest you, there are plenty of other intriguing new games arriving on the Switch this week, too. Capes brings X-COM-style turn-based combat with a superhero twist, Democracy 4 brings that series’ brand of political simulation to consoles after a couple of well-received iterations on PC, and Xuan Yuan Sword 7 is a pretty-looking (if somewhat generic) hack & slash RPG that’s been thrilling Chinese audiences for decades.

Read on for the full list!