Nintendo eShop Update: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Paper Trail

It’s a paper-themed week for Switch owners, as this week’s eShop update has two prominent titles with “Paper” in their names. First, of course, there’s Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the 2004 GameCube classic that’s getting the Switch remake treatment. The new version features updated visuals and music, so it’ll be interesting to see whether it holds up a few decades after it first came out. The other paper title is Paper Trail, an adorable-looking top-down puzzler that makes use of paper-folding to offer some surprising solutions.
There are lots of other new games hitting the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – Experience the adventure that unfolds in the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game! Make use of all the abilities that come with being cursed – er, conveniently made of paper – and help Mario collect the Crystal Stars before the nefarious X-Nauts do. Explore a colorful paper world with charming characters in every fold, twenty years after the original game on the Nintendo GameCube system. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is available today.
- Paper Trail – Paper Trail is a top-down puzzle adventure about leaving home, set in a foldable, paper world. You play as Paige, a budding academic, leaving home for the first time to pursue her studies. On the journey, you learn to fold the world, merging two sides to solve puzzles, explore new areas and uncover long-lost secrets. Paper Trail is available now.
- Duck Detective – The Secret Salami – Solving crime is no walk in the pond. Duck Detective – The Secret Salami is a cozy mystery game about a down-on-his-luck duck searching for answers in a sinister sausage-based conspiracy. Inspect and interview suspects to learn their hidden secrets, then use the information you’ve gathered (plus your own de-duck-tive reasoning) to locate the suspect and bust the case wide open! Duck Detective – The Secret Salami is available later today on Nintendo eShop.
DLC:
- DAVE THE DIVER X Godzilla – Get ready for an action-packed collaboration with DAVE THE DIVER and Godzilla! This legendary monster stomps into the world of DAVE THE DIVER for an exciting adventure. Exclusive content including new missions, boss fights and an enticing storyline await in this DLC!* The free DAVE THE DIVER – Godzilla Content Pack is available later today on Nintendo Switch.
Activities:
- The Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door Character Notepad Reward is Here! – Take notes in style with this colorful My Nintendo papercraft reward featuring characters from the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game. Each notepad includes 20 different designs on 60 total pages. Plus, a paper airplane template and folding instructions are also included! My Nintendo members can redeem 550 Platinum Points** to get this reward. Check out this page for more information: https://my.nintendo.com/news/a69c040d3df46da4.
- Enter the Fold – Have fun with these printables inspired by the Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door game! Unleash those retro vibes with the retro Nintendo GameCube cover reward. Bring along some colorful reading buddies when diving into your next book with the bookmarks reward. If you’re feeling more crafty, add some style to your scrapbook with the scrapbook kit or create the perfect money holder card for your Mario-loving grad with the card reward!
Nintendo eShop Sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Minecraft 15th Anniversary Sale – Minecraft turns 15! Join a vast community of creators and heroes with up to 50%*** off Minecraft, Minecraft Dungeons, Minecraft Legends and more. Buy now and shape your world! This sale ends on June 4 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- 50 Pinch Barrage!!
- Adventure Horror Bundle – Available May 28
- Airplane Delivery Simulator 2024: Realistic Geographical – Available May 26
- Blade Jumper
- Bread & Fred
- C.A.R.D.S. RPG: The Misty Battlefield
- Cat Warrior – Available May 25
- Chocolate Factory Tycoon
- Claws & Feathers 3 – Available May 24
- Coffee Simulator Tycoon – Available May 24
- Conjured Through Death
- Construction Simulator 4 – Available May 28
- Crazy Stunt Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator
- Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Available May 28
- Dish Puzzle – Available May 26
- Doug’s Nightmare
- EGGCONSOLE SHIN MAOU GOLVELLIUS MSX2
- Eternal Threads
- Evidence Destroyer
- Hauntii
- Helicopter Battle Arena Simulator – Available May 24
- Highlaundry Overwashed – Play with your friends! – Available May 24
- I am Titan – Available May 25
- My Universe Discovery Collection 2
- NecroBouncer – Available May 24
- Ninja Shadow Quest – Available May 25
- One More Gate : A Wakfu Legend Complete Edition
- Paper Dash – Invasion of Greed
- Pine Hearts
- Restaurant Tycoon Simulator – Available May 24
- Scarlet Tower
- SlidePuzzle
- Soul Link
- Summer and Winter Sports Games Bundle
- Sunland Town
- Tales From The Under-Realm: After Midnight – Available May 24
- The Glass Staircase – Available May 24
- The Magic and Murder Bundle
- The Quintessential Quintuplets – Five Memories Spent With You
- The Quintessential Quintuplets – Memories of a Quintessential Summer
- Tip Top Table Tennis – Available May 24
- TP Bullet – Available May 24
- Treasure Guardian: Collector Shift Defender’s Saga
- Truck Simulator City Delivery
- Ultra Foodmess 2
- Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord
- You adorable! Elfin Clay 2