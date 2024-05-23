Nintendo eShop Update: Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, Paper Trail

It’s a paper-themed week for Switch owners, as this week’s eShop update has two prominent titles with “Paper” in their names. First, of course, there’s Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door, the 2004 GameCube classic that’s getting the Switch remake treatment. The new version features updated visuals and music, so it’ll be interesting to see whether it holds up a few decades after it first came out. The other paper title is Paper Trail, an adorable-looking top-down puzzler that makes use of paper-folding to offer some surprising solutions.

There are lots of other new games hitting the Switch this week, so check out the full list below!