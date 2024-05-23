Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 revealed

[REDACTED] no more, Activision this morning announced that it will indeed be Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 that will be revealed directly following the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, Sunday June 9th.

See all the teasery stuff below and make sure to schedule some time on your calendar for the event. Apparently you can hit up The Truth Lies to keep up to date as well.

