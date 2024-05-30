Horizon Chase 2 players will have more competition as the title races onto the Xbox and PlayStation today

Horizon Chase was a title that touched that nerve that was the 16 bit racing series known as Top Gear (Top Racer in other regions). The game masterfully replicated the thrill of racing in the 3rd person perspective and gave us exaggerated real life locales to speed past. In an extremely staggered release the sequel Horizon Chase finally hits Microsoft and Sony’s consoles today.

Players can embark on a world tour which will take them across six regions with tracks that occur across all hours of the day and weather types. Finishing first will score you currency which will allow you to customize your ride, but will you be skillful enough to collect the coins on all the courses and finish in 1st place to earn the elusive “Super Trophy”?

When you’re done leaving CPU drivers in the dust, take on the world as the game features Crossplay…so regardless of which platform you play on (except Apple Arcade), you can take on anyone and everyone who plays the game.

Horizon Chase 2 is now available on the PlayStation and Xbox platforms for $24.99, if you buy the title within the first 2 weeks of its release, you can save 20% off the game’s regular price. The title is also available on the Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic Games Store and Apple Arcade.

Horizon Chase 2 | Coming to PlayStation 4 & 5 and Xbox Series & One this May 30th



Horizon Chase 2 | Coming to PlayStation 4 & 5 and Xbox Series & One this May 30th

Watch this video on YouTube