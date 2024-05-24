Arc System Works wants you ready for Slayer’s Guilty Gear -Strive- arrival with a starter guide video

Guilty Gear, while a beautiful game isn’t one that’s easy to master. So it’s really nice that Arc System Works has dedicated a series of videos that will show new players the ropes or acclimate returning players with the changes that occurred to their favs as they are made available in the newest entry. To this effect the team released a Starter Guide for the upcoming character that will be released this upcoming Thursday May 30th, Slayer.

The long lived vampiric founder of the Assassin’s Guild, while he’s technically retired, the trials and tribulations of humanity intrigues him enough for him to interject when he feels it’s worth doing so. The video goes through all his special moves, which usually consists of him rushing towards the opponent and attempting to land a powerful blow. When you want to close the distance between your opponent, use the Dandy Step to get in the face of your opponent. As her his species’ tendencies you can even suck the blood of your opponents to heal yourself and bolster your next attack. While he doesn’t have any projectiles, his mobility options more than make up for this supposed deficit.

Slayer is set to join the cast of Guilty Gear -Strive- on May 30th and he will be the last character in the game’s 3rd Season. With Combo Breaker happening this weekend, who knows if we’re going to get an announcement after the tournament’s champion is crowned? I for sure expect details of a new season coming sooner than later.

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platform.

Guilty Gear -Strive- Slayer screens/art:



Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide – Slayer



Guilty Gear -Strive- Starter Guide - Slayer

Watch this video on YouTube