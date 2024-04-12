Wrecking Crew ’98 and SUPER R-TYPE now available on the Nintendo Switch Online library

Rejoice Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, a new batch of Super SNES/Super Famicom games have dropped onto the service beginning today.

The pair of Super Famicom imports, which never made it to North America, include Wrecking Crew ’98 and Amazing Hebereke, and there’s also the more familiar SUPER R-TYPE shmup from Irem which did hit the SNES.

Check out game details and some screens below.

Nintendo Switch Online – Wrecking Crew ’98, Amazing Hebereke, SUPER R-TYPE screens:

Today, players with a Nintendo Switch Online membership* can swing a hammer with Mario, blast through space in the advanced R-9 ship and revel in cute chaos with friends when Super Famicom system games Wrecking Crew ’98 and Amazing Hebereke, and Super NES title SUPER R-TYPE join the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online library. SUPER NES Wrecking Crew ’98 – Mario picks up his Wrecking Crew hammer in this action puzzler previously only available in Japan. In this game you can play either the original Wrecking Crew or the updated Wrecking Crew ’98, each version featuring its own challenges to puzzle through. Wreck your way across 100 stages as Mario in Wrecking Crew and dodge enemies while knocking down walls and ladders. Then out-wreck the competition in Wrecking Crew ’98 by destroying and arranging panels to line up matching colors. Clear four or more panels at once to launch an attack on your opponent – the more panels you clear, the more powerful your attack! Do you have what it takes to bring the hammer down and claim victory?

Amazing Hebereke – Developed by SUNSOFT and originally released for the Super Famicom system in 1994, Amazing Hebereke is about to make its U.S. debut! Engage in cute and chaotic battles in single-player mode or with up to four players** in VS. mode. Select your character, then tussle on stages littered with items and traps to make use of (or fall victim to)! Unleash your character's special attack and try to be the last one standing.