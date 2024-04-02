It’s literally nothing but the facts for the latest trailer for Children of the Sun

Who doesn’t love it when a plan comes together, well if you are the type who likes getting the job done without getting too into the weeds, you might appreciate the 3rd person puzzle shooter from René Rother. Take the role of a lone gunman with psychic powers as they take their revenge on a dangerous cult that took the life of their mentor.

With only one bullet your gun, you will need to carefully guide your only shot so that it can kill all the targets. Learn more about this cryptic cult as well as its elusive leader as you gain more psychic powers that will sharpen your skill as an assassin as you pick off members one by one in the game’s 24 stages. Your control options include controllers, keyboard and mouse or just a mouse. Compare your performance against players across the world in the global leaderboard and vye to be the most efficient killer. The trailer even estimates that your time with the title will average around 3-5 hours to complete. Man, when they said these are the facts they meant it!

Children of the Sun will be available on PC, April 9th, 2024.

What the Facts: Children of the Sun



