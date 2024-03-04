Tune into an Xbox Partner Preview event on March 6th, 2024

Microsoft has reminded us that we’re overdue for a few new Xbox game reveals and announcements so they have scheduled an official Xbox Partner Preview for later this week to run through what’s coming soon.

Slated for Wednesday, March 6th at 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET and scheduled for around 30 minutes it’s looking like we’ll get a glimpse at what Capcom, Nexon, EA and others have in the works including Tales of Kenzera: Zau, The First Berserker: Khazan, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and others.

Make sure to check out all the fun at YouTube.com/Xbox or Twitch.tv/Xbox as well as other streaming destinations. See the details from the Xbox Wire below.

Today, we’re thrilled to announce the next Xbox Partner Preview, this time featuring a mix of new and upcoming games for you from publishers like Capcom, Nexon, EA, and others with more than a dozen new trailers over the course of a 30-minute broadcast. During Xbox Partner Preview, you can learn more about combat and traversal in Tales of Kenzera: Zau, with a video narrated by Abubakar Salim himself, see new gameplay from Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, get a closer look at The First Berserker: Khazan, and other great titles coming to Xbox, Windows, or Game Pass. Our Xbox Partner Preview format is all about sharing exciting games news from our talented studios from across the globe with no frills: just new game reveals, release date announcements, and fresh new gameplay from upcoming games, coupled with unique behind-the-scenes stories from developers on Xbox Wire. This event will be digitally broadcast on Wednesday, March 6, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT across our Xbox channels on YouTube and Twitch and it will feature updates on a variety of Xbox and Windows games that are launching on our platforms. We hope to see you back here on Wednesday, March 6!