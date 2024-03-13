The first drop of the Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pack is available today

While I’m sure most players are waiting for the final piece of this expansion pack, today Persona 3 Reload fans who own the expansion pack can download the song packs containing tracks Persona 4 Golden and 5 Royale. Why you would switch out the already head bopping tunes from reload is beyond me…but hey sometimes you just want earworms from your preferred Persona title. The full details of today’s drop is the following.

The Persona 5 Royal EX BGM Set includes Life Will Change, Beneath the Mask, Kichijoji 199X, Gentle Madman, I Believe, Keeper of Lust, Blooming Villain, and Victory (appears on battle results screen).

The Persona 4 Golden EX BGM Set includes Backside of the TV, Game, Junes Theme, Heaven, Long Way, Revelations: Mitsuo, The Almighty, Results (appears on battle results screen).

The next release will occur in May and will feature music and costumes inspired by the Velvet Room and main course of the expansion pack will be the epilogue DLC Aigis -The Answer will arrive in September 2024. The Expansion pack costs $34.99, but if you are a member of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the pack can be claimed as perk that will be available until January 2025…so there’s plenty of time to nab the code for “free” (or maybe even subscribe for a month, grab the perk and dip out…but you didn’t hear that from me!).

Persona 3 Reload (our review here) is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass — Developer Message



Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass — Developer Message

Watch this video on YouTube