Genshin Impact v4.5 is all about business

While I’m still waiting for the next appearance from Dainsleif, things don’t stop happening in the world of Teyvat as Genshin Impact version 4.5 will be bringing you back to Mondstadt as the Knights of Favonius are looking to stimulate the local economy and they’re reaching out to you to assist!.

In the seasonal event Alchemical Ascension, work with the organization’s vivacious librarian Lisa as you help source ingredients, brew potions and even hit the sales floor where you might even hawk your potables to some familiar faces! Expand your facilities, purchase ornate bottles to make sure your product stands out when compared to the competition, these choices are yours to make!

Keeping with the business theme of this update, this version’s newest character is Chiori, the stylish owner of Chioriya Boutique in Fontaine. This Inazuma transplant is a 5-star Geo Swordsman who can summon an automation doll/design assistant Tamoto. Tamoto’s power is based on Chiori’s Defense and Attack, so make sure you’ve got the finest blade and artifacts equipped! With her Elemental Burst, Chiori will break out an additional blade and deliver an Geo- based AOE damage. Outside of combat, she will imbue characters who aren’t wearing their default outfit and/or windglider, making her a must if you want to go places faster!

Chiori and Arataki Ito will be the character banners for the first half of the update, Neuvillette and Kaedehara Kazuha will be the featured characters for the second half of the update. However the game is still adamant about us making those wishes by releasing a new summoning mechanic known as the Chronicled Wish. This mechanically will offer a selection of Monstadt characters as well as a selection of 5-star weapons such as Wolf’s gravestone and Hunter’s Path. Granted I have a majority of 5-star characters, but I will test my luck in trying to acquire Albedo and perhaps it’s finally time I give my Diluc a Wolf’s Gravestone.

For players starting out, Version 4.5 will also offer a new feature called the “Training Guide”. This mechanic will provide guidance on what equipment and materials you should gather in order to optimize the party you are utilizing. It will consolidate information that can be found in external resources like genshin.gg and make it consumable for players who aren’t necessarily interested in doing the legwork to seek it out. I know I’ll definitely take a peek to see if my characters are properly optimized.

Genshin Impact version 4.5 is set to debut on March 13. The game is free to start and is available on PC, iOS, Android and the PlayStation platform.

Version 4.5 “Blades Weaving Betwixt Brocade” Trailer | Genshin Impact:



