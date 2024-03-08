Pandemic Studios lives (kinda) as EA releases various classic titles onto Steam

Granted we didn’t get any of the Mercenaries titles, but it looks like EA let some classics out of their vault and one of the games that managed to sneak out was Pandemic Studios’ final release The Saboteur along with other EA Classics onto Steam.

The full list of titles in this drop are listed below:

Command & Conquer – The Ultimate Collection

SimCity 3000 Unlimited

Populous

Populous 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods

Populous: The Beginning

Dungeon Keeper Gold

Dungeon Keeper 2

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack

The Saboteur

Each title will come with their latest patches and I was even able to confirm that The Saboteur will include its “The Midnight Show” DLC which means the girls of various brothels won’t be as covered up. The games are pretty affordable and if you act now, you can get a launch discount of up to 60%. Alternatively all the titles above are available if you are a member of the EA Play service.

Let’s hope this is the first of many classic releases from EA. Say what you will about the publisher they do have a storied publishing history and it sure would be nice to have access to their vast catalog.

Steam has set up a special page for this release and it can be found here.

EA Games on Steam (March 2024):



EA Games on Steam (March 2024)

Watch this video on YouTube