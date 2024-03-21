Nintendo eShop Update: Princess Peach: Showtime, MLB The Show 24

It took nearly twenty years, but this week’s eShop update sees Princess Peach finally getting to star in her own game again. The last time she got center stage was way back in 2005 for Super Princess Peach, and after years of being the damsel in distress, tomorrow she’ll be the main player in Princess Peach: Showtime! There’s a demo available now if you want to give the game a try before you buy it.
Another highlight is one of Sony’s flagship titles, as MLB The Show returns to non-PlayStation platforms once again. MLB The Show 24 is pretty much the only baseball game in town at this point, but unlike some annual sports titles, the game hasn’t rested on its laurels. This year’s version features new storylines from the Negro Leagues and Derek Jeter’s career, while the Road to the Show allows you to create a female player for the first time ever. It’s a pretty content-rich game, and we’ll be reviewing the PS5 and Switch versions in the coming days.
There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
- Princess Peach: Showtime! – Join Princess Peach as she steps into the spotlight in her very own single-player action game! As Princess Peach attends the Sparkle Theater, the wicked Grape and the Sour Bunch take control over the play to enact their own performances. Joined by Stella, the theater’s guardian, Peach must save each show and transform to match the performance – becoming Swordfighter Peach, Detective Peach, Ninja Peach, Patissiere Peach and more. Each transformation changes up the action and comes with its own abilities for Peach to best save each play and call curtains to Grape’s wicked plans. The Princess Peach: Showtime! game is available March 22, with a free demo available now on Nintendo eShop.
- MLB The Show 24 – It’s your Show. Ready to own it? Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn from the legends of the sport, take inspiration from their heroics and use it to improve your game. Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champion. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout. MLB The Show 24* is available now.
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Team up with Cartman, Stan, Kyle and Kenny to save the town in this co-op** action game. Customize your own New Kid and battle your way through the snow-piled streets of South Park solo or with up to three friends in an all-new story. Equip a variety of weapons and deploy devastating special abilities on an adventure to save the world and enjoy a day without school. SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! launches on March 26. Pre-orders are available now on Nintendo eShop.
- Call for an Encore of Fun – The curtain is rising! Celebrate the Princess Peach: Showtime! game launch with My Nintendo rewards. My Nintendo members can redeem their Platinum Points*** for charming rewards inspired by the game, such as the printable Princess Peach: Showtime! Stationery Set fit for writing letters, royal invitations and more, as well as the Princess Peach: Showtime! Pocket Folder Set to help keep your notes safe and peachy! Or decorate your room with Peach aplenty using the printable Princess Peach: Showtime! Move Poster Set and the Princess Peach: Showtime! Transformations Door Hanger Set. To check out these rewards, visit https://my.nintendo.com/news.
- Warner Bros. Games March Sale – Experience new worlds and adventures during the Warner Bros. Games March Sale and save up to 85% on your favorite titles like Hogwarts Legacy, Mortal Kombat 1 and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! This sale ends March 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- SQUARE ENIX Publisher Sale – The SQUARE ENIX publisher sale has returned! Journey to Midgar and beyond to find deals from franchises like FINAL FANTASY, DRAGON QUEST, KINGDOM HEARTS and more! This sale ends March 28 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
- Capcom Publisher Sale – The Capcom Publisher Sale is on, introducing Capcom’s latest and greatest games at an amazing price. Take a look and save up to 83% on select titles! This sale ends March 25 at 11:59 p.m. PT. For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
