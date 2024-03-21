Nintendo eShop Update: Princess Peach: Showtime, MLB The Show 24

It took nearly twenty years, but this week’s eShop update sees Princess Peach finally getting to star in her own game again. The last time she got center stage was way back in 2005 for Super Princess Peach, and after years of being the damsel in distress, tomorrow she’ll be the main player in Princess Peach: Showtime! There’s a demo available now if you want to give the game a try before you buy it.

Another highlight is one of Sony’s flagship titles, as MLB The Show returns to non-PlayStation platforms once again. MLB The Show 24 is pretty much the only baseball game in town at this point, but unlike some annual sports titles, the game hasn’t rested on its laurels. This year’s version features new storylines from the Negro Leagues and Derek Jeter’s career, while the Road to the Show allows you to create a female player for the first time ever. It’s a pretty content-rich game, and we’ll be reviewing the PS5 and Switch versions in the coming days.

There are plenty of other games out this week on the Switch, too, so see the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.