Mama Mia! A.B.A is back in Guilty Gear -STRIVE- after a 12 year absence

Ahead of this weekend’s Arc World Tour Finals this weekend, Arc System Works revealed the 3rd combatant from their 3rd Season pass for Guilty Gear -STRIVE-. This time it’s a returning fighter who hasn’t seen since 2012’s Guilty Gear XX Accent Core R. It’s the social awkward homunculus who wields a sentient ax shaped like a key.

That’s right A.B.A is back and she’s sporting a brand new look! Gone is the blood red pixie cut and now she sports seafoam green locks that extend beyond her shoulders. Don’t let the changes fool you, she’s still able to wield her love Paracelsus with deadly efficiency! Love makes people do strange things and A.B.A can enter a “Jealous Rage” state where her normal attacks will change properties and her movements are enhanced. Along with her arrival comes a new stage to throw down in.

“Fallen Prayer, Engulfed Lives” is a cryptic name for a stage that features blue skies, a beautiful seaside vista, but yet despite the serenity the area is abandoned due to white corel overgrowth. This stage along with A.B.A will be available for Season 3 pass holders on March 26th, but attendees of Arc World Tour Finals can try out the stage and the character on the show’s floor.

So with this latest review that means only one combatant remains for this season. Will it continue the trend of bringing back a fan favorite character or will we close out with a brand new fighter? I guess we’ll find out sooner than later (My money is an EVO 2024 reveal). Otherwise get in the lab and crack open A.B.A to see if she’s viable for main stage play!

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- is available now on PC, the PlayStation and Xbox platforms.

Guilty Gear -STRIVE- Season Pass 3 screens:

GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE- Season Pass 3 Playable Character #3 [A.B.A] Trailer:



