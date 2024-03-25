Final Fantasy XIV: Dawntrail gears up for a July 2024 adventure

Dawntrail, Square Enix next massive Final Fantasy XIV Online expansion, has an official launch date: July 2nd, 2024.

The details for the 5th expansion were revealed during PAX East by Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer/director. there’s also numerous pre-orders going live tomorrow from the standard digital edition to the $215 Collectors Edition. Those looking to score some unique in-game items or early access to the content would be wise to put down a few $$ ahead of time.

As for new media, we got a look at the new Ark mount as seen in the trailer below. Otherwise there’s a plethora of other info for Dawntrail and the upcoming update/patch for the PS5, Xbox, PC and Mac versions of the game as well. Read on!

FINAL FANTASY XIV: DAWNTRAIL – New Mount “Ark”:



SQUARE ENIX announced over the weekend that Dawntrail, the fifth expansion for its critically acclaimed MMO, FINAL FANTASY XIV Online, is scheduled to launch on Tuesday, July 2, 2024. The Collector’s Edition was also revealed, with pre-orders for all products starting on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

During the FINAL FANTASY XIV panel at PAX East 2024, Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida looked back at the title’s journey over the past decade and highlighted content set to arrive in the upcoming Dawntrail expansion, which will include a brand-new story; two new playable jobs, pictomancer and viper; a variety of new dungeons and challenging encounters, an increase of the level cap to 100, and more.

Yoshida also revealed the Dawntrail Collector’s Edition, which will be available for pre-order in limited quantities exclusively on the Square Enix Store starting Tuesday, March 26, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Pacific. More information can be found on the official Dawntrail site: https://na.finalfantasyxiv. com/dawntrail/product

The Dawntrail Collector’s Edition is a bundle containing a code for the FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition for Windows or Mac, and the physical Collector’s Box. PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and Steam players can order the Collector’s Box as a standalone product and pre-order the Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition separately on their respective platforms.

The Dawntrail Collector’s Box includes only the physical goods listed below and does not include a copy of Dawntrail, in-game bonus items, or pre-order bonuses.

Dawntrail Special Art Box – A unique art box with a shimmering golden base, evocative of a fabled city of gold. It features a Dawntrail illustration by artist Yoshitaka Amano.

Expertly Crafted Viper Figure – An impressive high-quality figure that showcases the Warrior of Light as a viper. Including the base, the figure measures approximately H 9.65″ x W 4.52″ x D 5.90″ (H 24.5cm x W 11.5cm x D 15cm).

Adventurer’s Cloth Map – The latest version of the FFXIV world map, which includes new locations debuting in Dawntrail. Printed on high-quality cloth, measuring approximately 16.53″ x 29.52″ (42cm x 75cm).

The Unending Journey – A ruled notebook inspired by a favorite journal of adventurers, measuring approximately 5.90″ x 4.33″ (15cm x 11cm).

Adventurer’s Pen Case – A roll-up pen case to hold writing instruments and other small items essential to your adventures. Unfolded, the pen case measures approximately 8.26″ x 9.44″ (21cm x 24cm).

Additionally, the Dawntrail Digital Collector’s Edition will also be available on March 26, 2024 for pre-order from participating retailers, and will include the following in-game bonus items:

In-game Item: Ark Mount – Cleave a trail through the heavens with your own personal Ark, modeled after the dynamic eidolon from FINAL FANTASY IX. A trailer showcasing the mount can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/2BC8s5jBNPM

In-game Item: Garnet Minion – Freer than a canary and sharper than a dagger, this lovingly rendered mammet of FINAL FANTASY IX’s Garnet will fly fearlessly to lands afar.

In-game Item: Chocobo Brush: Pictomancer Weapon – With its charming chocobo motif and signature twinkling star effect, this whimsical brush draws out the best in any pictomancer.

Players who pre-order FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail from participating retailers will be eligible to receive the following bonuses:

Early Access – Early access is tentatively scheduled to begin on Friday, June 28, 2024 at 2:00 a.m. (PDT) and will allow users to play Dawntrail ahead of the official release.

In-game Item: Wind-up Zidane Minion – This miniature version of FINAL FANTASY IX’s Zidane makes for an ideal adventuring companion─so long as you keep an eye on your valuables.

In-game Item: Azeyma’s Earrings – Earrings crafted in the image of the radiant sun, symbol of the goddess Azeyma. These useful earrings feature attributes that will vary according to the user’s class/job and current level when equipped. Additionally, the earring grants a 30% increase in EXP gained by defeating enemies when worn, perfect for leveling your jobs to 90.

Pre-order bonus codes will be delivered upon pre-ordering Dawntrail for Windows, Mac, and Steam and can be redeemed immediately. Digital pre-orders purchased from the PlayStation Store and Microsoft Store will not require separate bonus codes. Thanks to the in-game items being delivered upon pre-order of Dawntrail, players will be able to use their Azeyma’s Earrings to catch up to level 90 before the expansion releases on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 6.58 also recently released, featuring various adjustments to playable content, and the start of a new PvP season. Additional details on Patch 6.58 can be found here: https://sqex.to/L2Ai1

The FINAL FANTASY XVI crossover questline, titled “The Path Infernal,” will be available from April 2 through May 8. Players who complete the quests will be able to receive multiple FINAL FANTASY XVI-themed in-game rewards. More information on the crossover can be viewed here: https://na.finalfantasyxiv. com/lodestone/special/ffxvi/

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online is now available for Xbox Series X|S, allowing for more players on the Xbox family of consoles to join the Warriors of Light in Eorzea and beyond! Until April 19, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can claim a Starter Edition via Xbox Game Pass Perks, which includes A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood—the equivalent of three full FINAL FANTASY titles. Players who purchase the Xbox version or receive the Starter Edition through Perks by April 19 will also receive fun and useful in-game items to assist them on their journey, including Menphina’s earring (30% EXP boost up to level 80) and the Palom minion (vanity pet).

With more than 30 million total registered players, there has never been a better time for newcomers to begin their adventures in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga. The Free Trial includes all content from A Realm Reborn, the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions (and updates through Patch 4.58), including an additional playable race (Au Ra) and five additional playable jobs (Dark Knight, Astrologian, Machinist, Red Mage, and Samurai). Free Trial players can enjoy hundreds of hours of award-winning gameplay and story experiences equivalent to three full FINAL FANTASY titles, without a limit on playtime. More information can be found at: https://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial

For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Dawntrail, visit the official site at: https://na.finalfantasyxiv. com/dawntrail/