F-Zero Maximum Velocity races onto the Nintendo Switch this week

Get ready hover racing fans and Nintendo Switch Online (+ Expansion Pack) subscribers, one of the Game Boy Advance gems that we have been missing out on is finally set to jet onto the NSO library later this week.

That gem would be F-Zero Maximum Velocity, the sequel to the beloved F-Zero SNES, which is on track to go live on Friday, March 29th, 2024.

Check out some new screens of the title below and make sure to check it out at launch. Also, those who have been enjoying F-Zero 99 will get more to enjoy when an update hits tomorrow which brings a few new features and content such as mirror grand prix, additional mirror tracks, classic Mini Prix, steer assist and more.

Read on.

F-Zero Maximum Velocity screens:

Get ready to party like it’s 2585! It’s fast, it’s dangerous and it’s revving up for its fuel-injected return: The classic Game Boy Advance game F-Zero Maximum Velocity will make its debut on the Nintendo Switch system on March 29, available for everyone with a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack membership as part of the Game Boy Advance – Nintendo Switch Online library. Strap in, fire up and put the pedal down! There’s only one sport that has enough thrills, spills and potential for calamity to keep an entire galaxy on the edge of its seat, and it’s known as the F-Zero Grand Prix. F-Zero Maximum Velocity is set 25 years after the original F-Zero game, with a new generation of racers piloting their plasma-powered machines and using speed bursts (and some strategic vehicle-to-vehicle bumping) in a white-knuckle race to stay ahead of the competition … and stay alive. Climb the Grand Prix standings to unlock tracks and vehicles while you speed around 20 different courses across four difficulty levels to prove you’ve got what it takes to rank among the galaxy’s most elite racers. You can also put your skills to the test against 98 other position-jockeying players in the multiplayer F-ZERO 99 game, available on Nintendo eShop to everyone with a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership at no extra charge. Enjoy classic mode featuring a 20-pilot race with rules and tracks inspired by the original F-Zero, create Private Lobbies to go head-to-head against friends and family, and unlock hidden tracks and other in-game bonus rewards. And make sure you stay on track, because a new update for F-ZERO 99 will be available tomorrow! As part of this update, you can take on the new Mirror Grand Prix, Mirror Tracks for Knight League and kick things into high gear with the Classic Mini Prix. Plus, try Steer Assist to help guide your machine around turns and barriers, and push your piloting skills even higher in an expanded Practice Mode. Then, check out Timed Challenges for limited time in-game rewards, Recommended Challenges for tips on what to tackle next and newly added Achievements. In the future, Mirror Tracks for King League and Queen League will become available, as well. Intergalactic glory can be yours! Are you brave and fast enough to take it?