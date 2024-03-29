April showers bring Eddy Gordo to Tekken 8

When Tekken 8’s character roster was finalized there were plenty of fan favorites which were inexplicably missing. One of the more notable ones was Eddy Gordo, the capoeira user who has annoyed plenty of players since his introduction in Tekken 3. Fans rejoiced or groaned when it was revealed that he would be returning as the first character in the game’s season pass and today we learned when he will be available.

April 4th or (April 1st if you own the Deluxe or Ultimate Edition of the game), the Indomitable Flash will return as he sets his sights on Kazuya Mishima, the man who is responsible for the maladies which has befallen him and his family.

Sporting a new haircut that makes him look like a different man, his gameplay remains the same. The Tekken Wiki probably sums it up best when they say Eddy is “easy to pick up, hard to master fighter”. Perhaps this time he’ll finally get the closure he seeks especially since Lucky Chloe is nowhere to be seen!

So that is the first of the four combatants that Tekken 8’s first season pass will bring us, with summer giving us our next fighter. Who will it be, and when will they be revealed…I guess we’ll find out soon enough, just don’t bother Katsuhiro Harada about it

Tekken 8 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.

TEKKEN 8 — Eddy Gordo Reveal & Gameplay Trailer:



TEKKEN 8 — Eddy Gordo Reveal & Gameplay Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube