OnePlus 12R revealed, a phone elegant enough for a Genshin Impact Liyue bureaucrat!

When you’re the Yuheng of Liyue, responsible for land, livelihood management, construction, and real estate, you’re bound to be juggling a lot of administrative tasks. So you’ll need something that can keep everything with you and be reliable as you go about doing your job. So it makes perfect sense that OnePlus has teamed up with HoYoverse, the creators of Genshin Impact to release the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition.

Revealed at the Mobile World Congress this week, this phone is a complete package for Genshin Impact fans, featuring the game’s design elements physically as well in software. Its exterior is emblazoned with Electro Violet and features Keqing’s signature Electro Stiletto etched onto the case.

The OnePlus 12R packs a ton under the hood. Its Trinity Engine and the HyperRendering technology provides the most crisp images in HDR. Loading times are mitigated using the phone’s HyperBoost technology. The phone also features a wraparound wireless antenna to ensure stable network connections wherever your journey may take you!

Outside of some impressive hardware are some fine collectibles featuring the workaholic public servant including an acrylic stand featuring original artwork of Keqing carrying her own OnePlus 12R, badges, pins, a poster and even a SIM card tray ejector shaped like the Lightning Stiletto. Truly a package worthy of any Keqing fan.

The phone is available for pre-order on the OnePlus website and will retail for $649.99. Grab yours now before it disappears like a summon banner in-game!

Genshin Impact is available now on PC, iOS, Android and the PlayStation platforms.