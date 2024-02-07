Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo is now available

In case you missed the big news during this evening’s Final Fantasy VII Rebirth State of Play event (see below), Square Enix announced a surprise release of a playable demo which is now available on the PlayStation Store, right here!

Of course we also had the opportunity to go hands-on with Final Fantasy VII Rebirth during a press preview event as well, and Stan had a few things to say about the experience, so make sure to check that out as well!

Either way, there’s a ton of new info and media to consume… almost too much since apparently some of the State of Play footage may be a bit on the spoilery side — so just be aware. Check out the goods below, and stay tuned for even more soon.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH Final Trailer:



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – State of Play | PS5 Games:



Final Fantasy VII Rebirth demo screens:

Today SQUARE ENIX released part one of a two-part demo for FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, allowing players to experience the opening chapter featured in the most anticipated game of 2024. A second playable section of the upcoming RPG will be available on February 21, giving players the chance to experience a part of the expansive game world ahead of its February 29 launch exclusively on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) console. The news was revealed during a dedicated Sony Interactive Entertainment’s State of Play broadcast.

Today’s State of Play broadcast was headlined by the surprise demo release and the State of Play Final Trailer, an enthralling glimpse at the legendary adventure that awaits. In the trailer, witness the party’s pursuit of Sephiroth and the fates they must overcome to save the planet from his machinations. Viewers can see breathtaking landscapes and newly imagined locales like the Temple of the Ancients, myriad minigames like 3D Brawler, Chocobo Racing, and G-Bike, and the return of beloved characters like long-gone SOLDIER hero Zack Fair, the electrifying Turk Reno and Roche, the thrill-seeking SOLDIER 3rd Class. Finally, an exhilarating battle system featuring new Synergy Abilities and the acclaimed combination of real-time action with strategic commands was also featured as part of today’s event.

The “Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim” demo features an extended flashback section, as Cloud Strife recalls an earlier mission in his career as a SOLDIER – “the Nibelheim incident.” This mission takes place five years ago prior to the setting of the game. Take control of a younger version of main protagonist Cloud Strife and the legendary Sephiroth as the two SOLDIER heroes investigate the sudden appearance of monsters in the mountains above Cloud’s hometown. When a dark truth comes to light, the course of their lives and the fate of the planet will change forever.

After players complete the “Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim” content, the demo will receive an update on February 21, opening another playable section entitled “Dawn of a New Era in Junon.” In this special preview made specifically for the demo, explore a small piece of the massive in-game world around the harbor town of Junon. The Junon area featured in this demo has been altered to make the content more compact, so progress cannot be carried over to the full game. However, fans and newcomers will get a chance to experience new forms of exploration, new synergy attacks and the powerful character bonds expressed through thrilling combat.

Players with save data from the demo will receive the Kupo Charm and Survival Set in the full game. These players will also be able to skip past sections covered in the “Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim” demo. Players must ensure their game is fully updated to take advantage of these benefits.

The full State of Play presentation contained a wealth of new information and gameplay footage. The game’s distinct yet interconnected regions were displayed on the zoomed-out World Map. Traversal methods like chocobos, the Tiny Bronco plane and the desert buggy will transport players across the world to hidden treasures, mysterious anomalies, Combat Assignments, minigames and side content in the form of Odd Jobs. This content, plus dialogue choices and battles, contribute to the bonds between party members, affecting scenes throughout the game. Watch the full broadcast for details on character skill trees, a soundtrack boasting over 400 tracks, the different features of Graphics Mode and Performance Mode and so much more.

Finally, new assets and their corresponding descriptions are available on the press site. See new renders for characters like the wizened sage Geisel Bugenhagen and martial arts mentor Zangan. Catch an early glimpse of tide-turning Synergy Abilities from unique pairings like Cloud and Yuffie or Aerith and Barret. Explore locales like Cosmo Canyon, Costa del Sol and the fateful Shinra Manor. Preview minigames like Galactic Saviors, Jumpfrog, Fort Condor and Dolphin Show. Plus, more iconic artwork from the original FINAL FANTASY VII has been recreated, showing Red XIII moon-gazing alongside a legendary figure and the gruff pilot Cid dreaming of flight from the wing of the Tiny Bronco.

Voted “Most Anticipated” Game of 2024 at The Game Awards, FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH is the new story in the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY VII remake project. This standalone adventure set across a vast and vibrant planet sees Cloud, Tifa, Barret, Aerith and Red XIII escape from the dystopian city of Midgar into the wide world beyond. To hunt down Sephiroth, a haunting figure from Cloud’s past bent on ruling the planet, these unlikely heroes join forces with new companions like the spirited ninja operative Yuffie and the wisecracking, feline-shaped robot Cait Sith. Lead these characters into battle to overcome their fates. Explore classic locales reimagined in dazzling detail. Encounter dozens of hours of rewarding side content, Combat Assignments, minigames and rich stories of the planet’s people and cultures.

After playing through the demo, players eager for more FINAL FANTASY VII content can download FINAL FANATASY VII EVER CRISIS, the hit mobile RPG that has been downloaded over 7 million times, through the App Store, Google Play, or STEAM for free. In FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS, players will explore key elements of the FINAL FANTASY VII timeline, including the events of the original game and new story elements penned by FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH story and scenario writer Kazushige Nojima surrounding a young hero, Sephiroth, and more.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH follows the first game in the trilogy, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, released in 2020 to universal acclaim from players and critics around the globe. After earning more than 20 perfect scores from media and being selected as a PlayStation® “Editor’s Choice” pick, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE became the highest-selling digital release on the PlayStation® platform in SQUARE ENIX’s history, exceeding more than 7 million shipments and digital sales worldwide since its release.

FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be available for the PS5® console on February 29, 2024. This title has been rated T (Teen) by the ESRB. For more information, visit https://ffvii.square-enix-games.com/games/rebirth/.