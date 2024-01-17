The Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour returns to L.A. in under a week

Dragon Ball refuses to stop rolling and in little under one week, Namco Bandai will be hosting an in-person event at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 27th-28th for the latest entry of the Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour! While the word games is in its name, the event will cover manga, anime, movie toys and…yes, games from the beloved franchise born of Akira Toriyama’s imagination!

The event will offer panels which will provide new information on upcoming Dragon Ball projects such as Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO and the upcoming anime series Dragon Ball Daima. The games panel will feature Ryo Mito and Masayuki Hirano as the duo shares their experiences working on various Dragon Ball Video Games. The animation panel will feature Akio Iyoku the producer of the series which will serve as the Dragon Ball 40th anniversary series, one which will feature input from series creator Akira Toriyama himself!

In addition to announcements, the event will play host to the finals of the Dragon Ball Fighterz World Tour as well as the world championships of the Dragon Ball Super Card Game. Tensions will be high, ki will be charged and in the end only 2 champions will be crowned.

Ticket details for the event have yet to be revealed so those in the Los Angeles area might want to keep an eye on the event’s website or social media for the latest details! Here’s hoping the event will eventually escape the west coast orbit and finally visit the east coast in 2025!