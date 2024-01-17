Enjoy dogfights on the go as Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown scrambles onto the Nintendo Switch

In a move that made my neck turn so fast that a sonic boom happened, it appears Bandai Namco will be bringing the latest entry of Ace Combat to the Nintendo Switch. Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown originally came out in 2019 follows the tale of prisoner turned pilot “trigger” as they fight to survive in the conflict between Osea and Erusea. It also holds the distinction of being the highest selling entry of the series with over 5 million copies sold as of November 2023.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition will include the base title and various DLCs, however it doesn’t appear the Top Gun Maverick collaboration DLC will be making the jump to this port. However it is mentioned that any DLC not included in the original package will be available at a later time so folks who want to go into the danger zone might have a glimmer of hope.

In what I see as a move that exudes confidence, in addition to the announce trailer, Namco Bandai also released a comparison trailer which pits the PS4 version vs the Switch version. It’s pretty comparable, although my untrained eyes seem to favor the former over the latter. So perhaps you dear reader should view it and judge for yourself!

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition will release as a digital only title on the Nintendo eShop on July 11th and its other versions on the PC, PlayStation and Xbox platforms are available now.

